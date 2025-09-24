The Amazing Race Australia stars rally around Stella Klim after shock diagnosis

The Amazing Race Australia‘s 2025 cast has reached out to support Stella Klim after she received a life-changing diagnosis.

Advertisement

The model was eliminated from the Channel 10 show alongside her mother, Lindy, in Sri Lanka.

During one of the challenges, Stella’s health took a turn, and the show’s medical team advised them to leave the show.

While the 19-year-old thought she suffered from heat stroke at the time, three weeks later, she had her first seizure and has since been diagnosed with epilepsy.

“It’s been pretty full on,’’ she first told the Herald Sun on September 23.

Advertisement

Stella Klim was diagnosed with epilepsy after The Amazing race Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I’ve had four seizures since the first one. I’m lucky every time I’ve had someone with me. They range from four to five minutes and then I’m out of it and I forget everything.

“Sleep and stress and lack of sleep has triggered it. It’s hard to tell where it will go from here.”

When she spoke exclusively with New Idea after the heartbreaking elimination, Stella said she pushed herself to the limit, but had no regrets.

Advertisement

“I’m grateful it happened when it did,” she said. “I was proud and didn’t feel like we let anyone down.”

Since they left the show, Stella said it has been a battle to get her balance of medications right, and she has had seizures ever since.

“It’s actually been quite tricky. Just since I have been having seizures, I’ve been on medication, but it just gets worse,” she told Chattr.

Advertisement

“I just had a seizure two weeks ago, actually, and I was in the back of an Uber with my manager, and I ended up having to go to the hospital, and my doctor came in and just goes, ‘That’s it, like we’re going to have to double your dose and just see if that helps’. So we’re just waiting to watch and see what happens, and hopefully I’m all good,” she explained.

After the show, Stella Klim wants to raise awareness about epilepsy. (Credit: Channel 10)

Speaking more in a TikTok video, Stella explained that she was not aware you could be diagnosed later in life, and said doctors also discovered a cyst on the right side of her brain.

Underneath the video, Luke and Scott O’Halloran commented with a “💛”.

Advertisement

On his Instagram story, Scott also said the pair were one of the best parts of the race.

“I’ve never bonded and laughed so hard… and love that they’re in my life forever now!” he wrote.

The mother and daughter also told New Idea they were the closest to the brothers and spoke to them every day.

Out all of the contestants, Stella and Lindy Klim are closest with Luke Scott O’Halloran. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

“You create friendships on the show and we’ve got friends for life,” Stella said.

After the episode aired, Epiphany Morgan, who is competing with her mother, Gretel Killeen, also shared her best wishes for the pair.

“Yeah girls 💛 All we can do is our best and you gave your best to the race and to each other. Loads of love!” she wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement