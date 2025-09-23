The Aussie celebs Beau Ryan says BEGGED him to appear on Amazing Race

The Amazing Race Australia 2025 has captivated fans, and it seems some eager celebrities are equally as impressed.

The show’s host, Beau Ryan, has dished on exactly which Aussie stars have already been flooding his DMs, hoping to score a spot on the next cast.

During an appearance on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat, and Woodsy, Beau bravely handed over his phone to producers so they could take a look at who had messaged him about the show.

Beau Ryan has revealed more than 30 celebrities have messaged him to try and go on The Amazing Race. (Credit: Network 10)

Dropping some major names, Beau revealed Dave Hughes, Tommy Little, 2DayFM hosts Jimmy and Nath, and sports journalist Mark “Howie” Howard were among those who had been in touch.

Beau dished that Dave and Tommy had almost taken part in The Amazing Race as a team, but were too sadly busy, as he insisted they would be a “great” pairing.

And the list didn’t end there as Beau revealed that at least 30 more celebrities had flooded his DMs – but remained coy on their identities.

“Look, we’ve only had about an hour or so to go through [the DMs]…These are the people that have hit the DMs on Instagram wanting to get on – not only Amazing Race, but on radio,” he continued.

He revealed that Tommy Little was among those keen to take on the race. (Credit: Instagram)

“We have 11 people from Survivor, 10 former NRL players, three current NRL players, eight radio people.”

Beau insisted that 2025 contestant Brendan Fevola – who was sadly eliminated from the race this week – was approached by show bosses and hadn’t slid into his DMs for his place on the cast.

He added that seven former TV hosts had also been in touch, but said Karl Stefanovic and David Koch weren’t among them, though he would love to see them take part.

The Amazing Race‘s 2025 cast has made headlines after a controversy rocked the celebrities.

Ant Middleton and his brother Dan were disqualified from the Channel 10 show after a code of conduct breach.

During a production break, Dan allegedly got into an aggressive altercation with brothers Luke and “Sassy” Scott O’Halloran.

The 2025 cast has made headlines after Ant and Dan Middleton were disqualified for a code of conduct breach. (Credit: Channel 10 )

Ant was not involved in the incident, and the brothers’ exit was quietly announced at the start of episode two on September 9.

Their co-star Brendan claimed the incident had seen Luke and Scott repeatedly subject to “homophobic slurs”, and he gave show bosses an ultimatum to remove the brothers.

Though Ant wasn’t involved, it has been claimed that his TV career is at risk because of his brother Dan’s alleged actions.

“Any talk of Ant returning for another season of SAS Australia or being considered for new formats on free-to-air has completely disappeared,” a TV insider told the Daily Mail.

