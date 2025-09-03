Everything we know about Australia’s real life princess Lindy Klim

Lindy Klim will be trading in her life of glamour to join The Amazing Race Australia alongside her daughter Stella.

Advertisement

Many might best remember the model-turned-socialite as the ex-wife of Olympic swimmer Michael Klim.

She moved on with her second husband, Adam Ellis, but they suddenly went their separate ways last year.

Now, Lindy has made a surprise return to the public eye and is now entering the world of reality TV.

Lindy Klim and Stella are joining The Amazing Race. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

Who is Lindy Klim?

Lindy is an Australian-Indonesian model who launched her career in her 20s. She has walked the runway for major designers, including Gucci and Chanel.

She has launched some successful brands, including resortwear label Rama Voyage and skincare company Fig Femme.

As well as strutting her stuff down the runway, Lindy has become known for her high-profile relationships.

Lindy Klim at the LIFEwithBIRD Launch in 2017.

Advertisement

Is Lindy Klim a Balinese princess?

Born Lindy Rama, Lindy is a Balinese Princess, and her father was the prince of Denpasar, Anak Agung Oka Rama.

She lived a royal life as a Balinese princess for her first three years until she moved to Tasmania. She was then raised by her mother, schoolteacher Frances Parker.

Lindy said she sometimes feels like a “fraud” because of her Balinese royal status, given she was raised in Hobart.

Unaware of her status as a child, she reconnected to her roots as an adult when she moved to Bali.

Advertisement

“My dad was Balinese, and unfortunately, I didn’t get to know him before he died. I feel a greater connection to him living here. I also want my children and I to connect with the Balinese side of us,” she shared on Instagram.

Lindy with her ex-husband, Olympic swimmer Michael, and their three kids in 2017. (Credit: Getty)

Aged 16, Lindy started dating musician Cameron Tapp, who was six years older than her, after meeting in a nightclub.

Despite their age gap, things blossomed between them, and it went on to become a lasting 10-year relationship.

Advertisement

When Cameron moved to London, Lindy followed him and stayed for four years before she moved to Melbourne.

Cameron went on to compete on The Voice, with Lindy describing their eventual break-up as ‘traumatic’.

“My break-up with Cameron was traumatic. We changed so much in those 10 years,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Mere months later, Lindy met the man who would become her first husband, Michael Klim. They ran into one another while she was modelling for Myer.

Advertisement

Michael had just returned from the Athens 2004 Olympics, and sparks quickly flew between the pair. They tied the knot in 2006 – the same year their daughter Stella, 19, was born.

Lindy Klim and Adam Ellis (Credit: Getty)

The couple welcomed two more children together – Rocco, 16, and Frankie, 13. Lindy credits Michael with rebuilding her confidence during their relationship.

But it wasn’t meant to be, and they ended their marriage after 10 years in 2016. Though they went through a difficult patch after their split, they now amicably co-parent their three children.

Advertisement

Lindy then found love again with property developer Adam Ellis, whom she met in Indonesia. They set up a life together in Bali, while Michael remained in Australia.

They tied the knot in a lavish Tuscan ceremony in 2019, and they welcomed a daughter, Goldie, seven.

However, they shocked fans by splitting after six years of marriage in October 2024. Lindy quickly moved back to Melbourne from Bali with her four children.

Though the reason for their split wasn’t known, Lindy admitted it wasn’t easy to walk away after things became strained.

Advertisement

Lindy is pictured in the Maldives. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Lindy Klim have a partner now?

Working through the difficult period, Lindy has since gone public with her new boyfriend, Paul Mullert.

Dishing on her new flame, Lindy revealed that she and the medical tech businessman were “taking it slow”.

“He’s just a normal, nice guy,” Lindy told The Daily Telegraph.

Advertisement

“Paul’s sister lives in Bali, and she said you should go on a date with my brother. It’s been amazing back in Melbourne.”

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.