How Michael Klim’s devastating health diagnosis changed his life forever

When Aussie swimming champion Michael Klim learnt he had a crippling autoimmune disorder in 2020, he knew he was in for the fight of his life.

Advertisement

Since then, he’s been determined to raise awareness and support others living with his condition.

He is set to share an update of his journey on Australian Story on February 2.

Find out more below.

Michael Klim has been open about his health over the years. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

What is Michael Klim’s diagnosis?

It’s been six years since Michael was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, or CIDP.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s an autoimmune condition that causes muscles to weaken over time and protects the protective sleeve that wraps around each nerve cell.

It’s treatable, but it can return.

“Six years ago, my identity was taken away, and I couldn’t see a future,” he shared in a teaser for Australian Story.

Advertisement

“The physical degradation is one thing, but the mental issue was probably the biggest hurdle to overcome.”

It hasn’t been easy for the former athlete.

“I won’t sugar coat it – I had serious back surgery in Australia in 2020 to help decompress the nerves in my spine, and I continue to fly back and forth for IVIG (Intravenous Immunoglobulin) treatment,” he exclusively told New Idea in 2022.

Advertisement

“I’ve got special orthotics and braces to support my drop foot and weak legs. Without them, I fall over, and I have to use a walking stick.”

He said it was hard on his children, Lindy, Stella and Frankie, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Lindy Klim.

“Each processed it differently – they know their dad is no quitter, and if anyone can beat this insidious disease, they know I’ll give it my everything,” Michael, exclusively shared with New Idea from his home in Bali.

When he found out about the devastating diagnosis, he knew that they needed to know about it.

Advertisement

“From the get-go, I knew there was no cure – as a parent, I didn’t want to hurt the kids emotionally, but I couldn’t continue hiding it from them anymore. I was constantly falling over, and it got to the stage where I couldn’t stand up,” the 48-year-old shared with us.

As a hands-on dad who loved to shoot hoops and surf with his kids, not being as active with them was the cruellest blow for Michael.

“When I did eventually sit them down, Rocco and Stella cried, and young Frankie and our fur baby Yuki looked at me as if to say ‘it’s OK, Dad, we’re in this together’. It still breaks my heart,” he said in our exclusive interview, holding back tears.

Advertisement

Born in Poland before immigrating to Melbourne, Michael said breaking the news to his parents, Ewa and Wojtek, was something he wished he never had to do.

“They took it hard, as did my beautiful sister Anna, who has spent her life protecting me from the bad things – they remain my biggest supporters,” he said.

It was 2020 when Michael would finally learn his fate, diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, or CIDP. (Credit: New Idea)

Who is Michael Klim’s partner?

Never too far away is the special woman who has been there for the swim star since before the devastating diagnosis – Michael’s fiancée, DJ and music producer Michelle Owen.

Advertisement

They met shortly before his diagnosis.

“I said to her that you’ve got the dud version of Michael Klim,” he tells Australian Story. “I don’t want you to have to live with this burden.”

He also told New Idea that he was lucky to have her by his side.

“She has great energy and a genuine sense of calmness. She’s my human walking stick – and the kids love her as much as I do!” he said.

Advertisement

“She has been my rock since the very beginning, especially through some really tough days during lockdown – Michelle is more than just a DJ – she’s an artist and one of the most sensitive and creative souls ..I’m a very lucky man.”

Since then, they founded the Klim Foundation to raise awareness about CIDP and offer support services for people living with it, their caretakers, and health professionals.

The foundation has advocated at Parliament House and produced resources with researchers and specialists across the country.

Michael says breaking the news to his parents, mum Ewa and dad Wojtek, was something he wished he never had to do. (Credit: New Idea) (Credit:

Advertisement

Why does Michael Klim live in Bali?

Michael has lived in Bali since 2012.

However, he recently told Sydney Confidential that returning to Australia could be on the cards.

“At the moment I’m still in Bali and coming back-and-forth, but definitely at some point in the near future we will be heading back to Oz to be with both of the kids,” he said.

“Stella is with me here in Bali … so we’re kind of still in limbo at the moment.

Advertisement

“We have been in Bali for 13 years, so it feels like home, but with Brisbane 2032 happening and so many exciting things up in Queensland, I think I am being enticed back.”

He continues to operate the Klim Swim school in Bali and was also involved with Swimming Victoria’s Performance Pathways programs.

He has also been a high-performance consultant for Melbourne’s Firbank Grammar, while his own World Series Swims events continue to go from strength to strength.

You can watch Australian Story every Monday at 8pm on ABC and ABC iview.

Advertisement

Advertisement