Robbie Williams details secret health battle and reveals he is “terrified” of touring

Robbie Williams has made a candid confession about his health.

The singer made the admission on the I’m ADHD! No You’re Not podcast, which aims to challenge stigmas associated with the disorder.

During the episode, which was released on October 2, the 51-year-old described his experiences with what he called “inside Tourette’s”.

“I’ve just realised that I have Tourette’s, but they don’t come out,” he said.

“I was just walking down the road the other day and I realised that these intrusive thoughts are ‘inside Tourette’s’.”

Health Direct defines Tourette syndrome as a lifeling condition that impacts the nervous system. It causes tics, which are sudden movements or sounds, that cannot be controlled.

Robbie Williams has made an honest confession on his health. (Credit: Getty)

What condition does Robbie Williams have?

Robbie, who has been previously diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia, also spoke about his mental health and his relationship with fame.

“You would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work, but whatever it is, inside me, I cannot hear it,” he said on the episode about performing.

“This tour in particular, as a 51-year-old, I’ve approached it differently because I seem to be in the space to approach things differently.

“I have a very complicated relationship with touring and performing live. People say: ‘Oh, you going on tour? You must be really, really excited.’ Not really. I’m terrified. I mask, like I’m an Olympian at masking.

“I will look full of bravado and look pompous and look smug and do these grand gestures, which have worked for me because they put my face on the poster and people still buy tickets, but actually what’s happening is I feel like the opposite of that all the time, most of the time.”

He also spoke about doing an autism test, and it coming back negative.

Robbie Williams has been candid about his health in the past. (Credit: Getty)

The singer confirmed that it did reveal he had “autistic traits”, including anxiety when he left his safe space, which is his bed.

Earlier this year, he also spoke with The Mirror about his depression.

“The year started with some ill mental health, which I haven’t had for a very, very long time,” he says, “I was sad, I was anxious, I was depressed.”

He has also spoken about his previous addiction battle.

“I’d like to thank drugs, ADHD, depression, anxiety, dyslexia, dyscalculia, insomnia, dyspraxia, a lack of self-awareness, a lack of self-worth, a fear of social interaction, body dysmorphia, addiction, alcoholism, and a lower than average sized-penis – without which, none of this film would be possible,” he said when he won best film at the AACTA Awards earlier this year.

