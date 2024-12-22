Who is Robbie Williams’ wife: Meet Ayda Field

Robbie Williams is arguably one of the world’s most famous faces, but his marriage to his wife Ayda Field is remarkably lowkey despite his superstardom.

Shooting to fame at just 16 years old as the youngest member of the British pop group Take That, the now 50-year-old has gone on to become one of Britain’s biggest musical exports.

One of the first photos ever captured of the couple. (Credit: Getty)

While Take That enjoyed extraordinary success until their disbandment in 1996, it was Robbie’s solo career that catapulted him to extraordinary new heights in the late nineties and early 2000s.

From hits such as ‘Angels‘ and ‘Let Me Entertain You‘, to sell-out performances across the world, it’s safe to say that Robbie has garnered his fair share of public attention over the course of his almost 40-year-long career.

But to Robbie, his most important gig of all is being a loving husband to wife Ayda, and father to their four beautiful children.

Scroll on to read all about his wife, and family life.

Robbie had a string of high-profile relationships before meeting Ayda. (Credit: Getty)

Who has Robbie Williams dated?

Over the course of his public life, Robbie Williams has been romantically linked to Spice Girls member Melanie Chisholm whom he dated for a month in 1997.

He began dating All Saints singer Nicole Appleton later that same year and even became engaged before breaking up in 1999.

The following year, Robbie also dated Geri Halliwell, another member of the Spice Girls for a short period of time.

The couple rarely make public appearances together. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Robbie Williams’ wife?

Robbie Williams began dating his now-wife Ayda Field in 2006 after they both worked on a UFO documentary for the BBC.

While Robbie stood up his future wife on their first date, he quickly made it up to her, and the rest as they say is history!

While they did date on and off for an extended period of time, they reconciled their relationship permanently and married on August 7, 2010, at Robbie’s 12 million pound home in Mulholland Estates in Beverly Hills.

Robbie reportedly took to the stage to perform an intimate rendition of his song ‘Angels‘ for his new wife and their loved ones.

Robbie and Ayda’s love for one another has only grown stronger with time. (Credit: Getty)

In August 2024, the couple secretly renewed their wedding vows to celebrate 14 years of marriage.

Speaking on her podcast ‘Postcards From The Edge‘ in December 2022, Ayda admitted that she wished she met her now-husband sooner.

“Robbie and I talk about it sometimes that, you know, God I wish we’d met sooner. Why did I have to go through all those d***heads? Why did you have to sleep with all those supermodels? But why didn’t we start this earlier?”

“But honestly, I really think that Rob would have completely f***ed it up if I met him earlier. It would have been a completely different story. We were meant to be when we were meant to be,” she revealed at the time.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field arrive ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England. (Credit: Getty)

How old is Robbie Williams’ wife?

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field was born in Los Angeles on May 17, 1979, making her 45 years old.

She is five years younger than her husband Robbie Williams who was born on February 13, 1974, and is currently 50 years old.

What does Robbie Williams’ wife do?

Ayda Field is a talented actress and television personality who has starred in several hit series including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Back to You, City Girls, and US soap Days of Our Lives.

In 2018, she and husband Robbie even starred on the X Factor UK together, before leaving the reality singing show together in 2019.

Robbie and Ayda are proud parents to four beautiful children. (Credit: Getty)

How many children does Robbie Williams have?

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have four children together: daughters Theodora (also known as ‘Teddy’) and Colette (also known as ‘Coco’), as well as sons Charlton (also known as ‘Charlie’) and Beau.

Speaking with the Daily Mail about how he felt to become a father for the first time at 40, Robbie was candid in his response.

“The most surprising thing about being a dad is what you get back. I was always terrified of the responsibility of being a father and being pinned down.”

“You know, I did the sex, drugs, and rock and roll for the longest time, and it’s a lot of fun. But then a child turns up and you go, Right, I’m a grown-up now.”

The power couple attends the pop-up launch of the new Netflix Documentary Series “Robbie Williams” at the London Film Museum on November 1, 2023, in London, England. (Credit: Getty)

How old are Robbie Williams’ children?

Robbie Williams’ and Ayda Fields’ youngest children Coco and Beau were both born via surrogate in September 2018 and February 2020 making them six and four years old.

“Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this baby girl in our lives and we are so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible,” the proud parents shared in a statement following the arrival of Coco.

Then in February 2020, the couple surprised fans when they confirmed their fourth child, Beau, had also been born via surrogate in secret.

“As with Coco, [Beau] is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”

Teddy and Charlie were born in September 2012 and October 2014 making them 12 and 10 years old.

The duo are certainly stylish! (Credit: Getty)

Where does Robbie Williams live?

As of 2024, Robbie Williams and his family live in a multi-million-pound mansion that is located in the Holland Park area of Kensington in West London.

The property is currently valued at a mammoth $35 million.

While the family is primarily based in the United Kingdom, they did previously spend time in a Los Angeles mansion that boasted 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a pool and tennis court, and a 15-car garage.

This property however was sold for $65 million in early 2024, his fourth property sold in the past two years.

