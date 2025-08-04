Did Michael Klim just reveal he’s engaged to girlfriend Michelle Owen?

A wedding could soon be on the cards for Aussie swimming superstar Michael Klim and his partner of six years, Michelle Owen.

It seems Michael may have accidentally revealed that he popped the question when he shared a loved-up Instagram Story on Monday August 4, to mark the couple’s six year anniversary.

In the sweet carousel of images, the 47-year-old included a selfie of him and Michelle with the caption: “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @michelleowen,” before later deleting the image.

Michael shared this post on Instagram before deleting it a short time later. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, in a separate post, the father -of-three gushed about his DJ and music producer partner who hasn’t left his side as he battles a rare type of auto-immune disorder known as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

“You are my angel my everything @michelleowen. Thanks for riding the waves with me the calm and the chaos. Wouldn’t want to face life with anyone else but you. Can’t wait to see what our future holds.”

Michael and Michelle have been together for six years and are happier than ever. (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle also shared her own anniversary tribute to Michael with a sweet snap of the pair on her Instagram account with the simple caption: “6 years,” to which Michael responded: “Yours to keep.”

In 2022, Michael – who was previously married to Lindy Klim from 2006 to 2016 – opened up to New Idea about his relationship with Michelle and how much his three children – Stella, Rocco and Frankie – adore her.

“She has great energy, and a genuine sense of calmness. She’s my human walking stick – and the kids love her as much as I do!,” he told us.

It was 2020 when Michael would finally learn his fate, diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, or CIDP. (Credit: New Idea)

“She has been my rock since the very beginning, especially through some really tough days during lockdown – Michelle is more than just a DJ – she’s an artist and one of the most sensitive and creative souls ..I’m a very lucky man.”

