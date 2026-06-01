EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef judge Sofia Levin’s secret fiancé FINALLY REVEALED!

NEED TO KNOW MasterChef Australia judge Sofia Levin has revealed her secret fiancé, Dr Beau Growcott , on Instagram.

has revealed her secret fiancé, , on Instagram. Beau is a Melbourne-based psychologist and director of Fellow Psychology in Prahran.

and director of Fellow Psychology in Prahran. Long-time school friends, the couple got engaged in September 2025, after reconnecting after nearly 20 years apart.

after reconnecting after nearly 20 years apart. Beau made a surprise cameo on MasterChef Australia this year, appearing alongside Sofia in a kitchen clip.

on MasterChef Australia this year, appearing alongside Sofia in a kitchen clip. Sofia says they won’t likely wed until 2027 at the earliest.

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Three months after MasterChef Australia judge Sofia Levin publicly announced her engagement, New Idea has uncovered the identity of her secret fiancé!

New Idea can exclusively reveal that Sofia is set to wed Dr Beau Growcott, a former school friend she reconnected with a few years ago.

And it turns out, the handsome mystery man has been hiding right under our noses all along!

Sofia’s fiancé, Beau Growcott, proposed in September 2025 with a gorgeous diamond ring. (Credit: Social Media)

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Who is Sofia Levin’s future husband, Dr Beau Growcott?

Beau is a Melbourne-based registered psychologist and director of Fellow Psychology in Prahran. He shares Sofia’s love of travel and food.

According to Beau’s profile on his company’s website, he “has considerable experience working with clients from the LGBTIAQ+ community and is passionate about bringing mental healthcare to all men, wherever they are on their mental healthcare journey.”

Sofia spoke about her engagement for the first time in March this year, during an interview with New Idea’s sister publication, TV Week.

“I reconnected with someone from school. We hadn’t really seen each other much for about 20 years. That was over a year ago now, which is wonderful. We’re engaged, which is not a secret. It’s just really good,” she gushed.

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Secret romance! The MasterChef Australia judge has been discreetly sharing photos of her handsome fiancé on her Instagram for months! (Credit: Instagram)

Inside Sofia and Beau’s private romance

Sofia didn’t divulge anything about Beau’s identity at the time, only saying, “He’s a beautiful person and an amazing support. And he just totally gets me, which is so lovely. We’ve just gone through a house renovation, which feels very adult.”

However, New Idea can now reveal that Sofia has been quietly sharing photos of Beau on social media for some time.

Often, their loved-up photos are part of carousels and hidden several images in, which might explain why Beau’s identity has gone unnoticed until now.

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One of those carousel posts revealed that Beau proposed in September 2025. Sofia included a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring in a collage of photos from that month, in her “end of year” wrap-up post in December.

She also referred to Beau in the post’s caption, saying that in 2025 she had learned “how to hold opposites”, including carrying her grief for her late father Greg “in my pocket while falling in love”.

Other photos Sofia has shared show her and Beau on various overseas travels, including to Puerto Escondido in Mexico.

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Sofia and Beau enjoyed a trip to Mexico in November 2025, shortly after they got engaged. (Credit: Social media)

Dr Beau Growcott’s secret MasterChef Australia appearance

Furthermore, Beau made a blink-and-you ’ll-miss-it appearance in an episode of MasterChef Australia this year!

He appeared alongside Sofia in a clip shown to contestants during Week 2 ahead of a challenge.

The couple was shown enjoying a kiss, and they prepared breakfast together in their recently renovated Melbourne home.

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Beau and pooch Jinkee made a cameo appearance during a MasterChef Australia episode this season! (Credit: Network 10)

When is Sofia Levin getting married?

For now, Sofia and Beau are simply enjoying being engaged. She told TV Week that they likely won’t become husband and wife officially until mid-2027 at the earliest.

“I don’t think it’ll happen anytime in the next 12 months,” she said in March. “There’s just too much going on. And you know, it’s nice to be engaged. You don’t get to be engaged forever, so might as well lean in.”

She has also joked on Instagram that her dog, a red toy poodle named Jinkee, might be part of the bridal party – under one stipulation!

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On the 2025 wrap-up post that discreetly announced her engagement, a friend of Sofia’s said that Jinkee “will be a beautiful bridesmaid”.

Sofia then replied, “As long as she gets lots of pats and treats – she doesn’t love sharing attention.”

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