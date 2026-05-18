EXCLUSIVE: Julie Goodwin set for MasterChef return in major judging shake-up

NEED TO KNOW MasterChef producers are reportedly keen to sign original winner Julie Goodwin as a permanent judge in what’s being described as a panel “refresh” .

as a permanent judge in what’s being described as a . Julie is said to be weighing up the opportunity carefully, with sources close to her saying life is currently good and she may not want to disrupt that.

carefully, with sources close to her saying life is currently good and she may not want to disrupt that. Food critic Sofia Levin is rumoured to be the judge she could replace , though no deals have been signed.

, though no deals have been signed. Network Ten insists Andy Allen is going nowhere, calling him “essential to the show.”

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Pressure is rising in the MasterChef kitchen, and not just on the stovetops.

Amid reports that Andy Allen could soon hang up his judging hat, it’s now said that producers are desperate for Julie Goodwin to join the line-up – permanently!

According to well-placed TV sources, network bosses are quietly exploring a dramatic judging panel shake-up that could see the original MasterChef Australia winner join the show in what is being dubbed a much-needed “refresh”.

“Julie is the dream signing,” spills one insider. “She’s warm, relatable, trusted by viewers and has that nostalgic connection people still love. Producers know audiences feel emotionally invested in her.”

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Securing Julie as a full-time judge has long been a dream for bosses. (Credit: Media Mode).

Sources say Sofia Levin might be the one Julie eventually replaces.

When approached by New Idea, a Channel 10 spokesperson said, “Rumours about changes to the MasterChef Australia judging panel are categorically untrue.”

While food critic Sofia has earned praise for her culinary knowledge and calm on-screen presence, insiders claim audiences seem to be connecting far more strongly with fan favourites Andy, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

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“There’s a very strong feeling internally that Poh and Julie together would especially be television magic,” says another source.

“They’re both incredibly different personalities, but they have warmth, humour and authenticity. Producers think families would instantly buy into that dynamic.”

Andy, Sofia, Poh and Jean-Christophe have been judges since 2024. (Credit: 10).

The timing couldn’t be more awkward, with executives allegedly eager to move quickly before rival networks swoop in with their own offers.

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Sources claim early conversations with Julie could soon take place, and while no deal has been officially signed, a formal contract could soon be drawn up.

“There’s definitely momentum building,” reveals a network insider.

“The big concern now is keeping everything under wraps. They’re hoping any contract negotiations won’t leak. That’s become the nightmare scenario. Everyone is walking on eggshells.”

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As for Julie, pals say she is understandably torn.

While the opportunity to return to the MasterChef family is hugely appealing, the former winner is said to be carefully weighing up the intense filming schedule and public scrutiny that comes with a full-time judging role.

Julie and Poh have been ratings gold ever since they faced off in the very first finale! (Credit: 10).

“Life is good for Julie,” says the source.

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“She may not be so keen to shake that up right now.”

This all comes amid chatter that previous contestant Declan Cleary was being auditioned to possibly take over from fellow new dad, Andy, on the judging panel.

‘However, Ten is insisting that Andy has no plans to go anywhere.

In a statement they said, “We love our MasterChef judges, and so do the audience. Andy is essential to the show, and we cannot imagine MasterChef without him.”

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