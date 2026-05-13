We FINALLY know where the MasterChef Australia contestants stay when they’re not filming

There’s no doubt about MasterChef Australia being one of the most wholesome shows on reality television.

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Every year, twenty-four contestants from all walks of life come together in the hopes of winning $250,000, and all enter the show’s filming bubble.

When they’re not filming for long days, they’re studying different dishes and techniques, and going out together.

When the MasterChef Australia contestants aren’t cooking in the show’s kitchen, they’re working together at their accommodation! (Credit: Instagram)

Where do the MasterChef Australia contestants live while they’re filming the show?

Not only that, but they all live in the same building together in Melbourne!

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“They live in an apartment block, I don’t want to say where it is because I don’t want them to get mobbed,” the show’s Executive Producer Marty Benson, told TV Tonight.

“There’s two people per apartment, and each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom.

He also added that they all share a kitchen and even have their own dinner parties.

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Marty also mentioned that the contestants can go home on weekends if they choose, and also have access to their phones.

Previously, the contestants all stayed in one house, but this all changed when COVID-19 impacted filming and production.

“We are given really awesome accommodation. We have our own space, we have our own kitchens, and we practice and that kind of stuff,” MasterChef Australia fan favourite Depinder Chhibber previously shared with Refinery 29.

“Some people also choose to live at home if they’re locals.”

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She said there was never a dull moment.

“I hate eating dinner on my own, so I would always have dinner with someone… we always share [food] and have a great time over drinks and dinner in the evenings,” she continued.

“And we spend a lot of time together, especially on the weekends.”

The MasterChef Australia contestants used to live in this mansion, which was not far from the show’s film set. (Credit: Marshall White Boroondara)

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Where did the MasterChef Australia contestants used to live?

Before the contestants lived in fully serviced apartments, they all stayed in a mansion in Canterbury.

With three bedrooms for the female contestants and two for the males, contestants from the 2019 season told our sister publication TV Week that they slept in bunk beds.

Because they all lived under one roof, Marty said that they had to make a kitchen roster that went “through the night, to ensure that everyone had a chance to practice.

In 2020, the three-level home with four bathrooms was listed for sale for $4.8 million to $5.2 million. It has not been sold.

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Keep watching MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and via 10 Play.