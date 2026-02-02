Julie Goodwin blasts”absolutely false” scams that claim she endorses wight loss products

Julie Goodwin has hit back at scammers who have used her image.

The MasterChef Australia star and author took to Instagram on January 31 to slam articles and social media posts that have claimed that she endorses weight loss products.

“I wish I didn’t have to bring attention to these scammers and their absolute b*** s*** claims, but I have to, because they keep publishing them, and they’re absolutely false,” she began.

“So I really want to be absolutely clear that I have never and will never endorse a weight loss product, program or company. So anything you see like that is fake. It’s a scam. It’s most likely AI-generated.”

As she explained to her followers what had been happening, she presented the posts and articles on the screen, labelling them with the word “FAKE”.

Julie Goodwin has slammed scammers that have been using her image and fabricating claims she has made. (Credit: Instagram)

“They’re publishing completely made-up statements and interviews by me with these absolutely ludicrous claims,” she continued.

Julie explained that she has reported them, but they’re still appearing. She also slammed pictures of her being digitally altered in these scams.

The photos included current photos of her and altered photos of Julie from her time on MasterChef Australia’s very first season. One photo was altered of her looking sad, holding a digital scale, with runner-up Poh Ling Yeow, who was edited to hold a plate of food.

While she found some of the photos so bad that she considers them “laughable”, she said fans have fallen for the scams, which angered her.

“Just please, please don’t click through on their links,” she urged.

The scams also included digitally altered images of Julie from her time on MasterChef Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

“Don’t give them your credit card details. I can’t keep up with all of these coming out, so all I can do is beg you to please be vigilant about what you believe online.

“It is getting harder and harder to spot the fakes.”

Fans took to the comments to share their outrage.

“I’m sad people think this is okay. I’m glad you have addressed it 🙏🏼,” one wrote.

“So sorry this is happening to you, Julie,” another wrote. “AI can be really scary because it can come across as so real at times.”







