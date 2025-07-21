Julie Goodwin’s exciting new role after clapping back at trolls

She recently hit back at trolls who’ve become obsessed over her body transformation, and now TV cook Julie Goodwin has revealed some exciting news.

The popular MasterChef star, 54, took to her Instagram Stories on July 20 to confirm she’s soon to welcome a new member to the family – after one of her three sons, Paddy, announced he’s getting married!

Paddy shared news of his engagement to girlfriend Brooke Taylor to his own social media pages first – posting a photo of Brooke with her left hand on his chest, and a diamond sparkler clearly visible.

“Excited to do life together,” he captioned the snap simply on Instagram.

A second photo showed a beaming Brooke showing her left hand to the camera while holding a champagne glass in the other, in what appeared to be a vineyard.

She also shared a couple of images to her own Instagram page with the caption: “This guy likes me apparently”.

The development delighted Julie who shared her own post declaring, “Lots to celebrate and look forward to in the Goodwin and Taylor households”. She added the hashtags “#love” and “#grateful”.

Julie Goodwin’s son Paddy is getting married! (Credit: Instagram)

What did Julie Goodwin say to trolls?

The exciting news comes after a turbulent time for Julie, who was forced to speak out after ongoing fan speculation about her weight loss.

“Thanks to all who have expressed concern about my health,” she wrote in an Instagram statement on July 10. “I am well and I am within the healthy weight range. My doctor concurs.

“For those who have asked for advice or tips, I am not qualified to provide this. It’s advice that should be sought from your trusted health professionals, not from me. I am a TV cook.

“For those who want to comment on the shape and condition of my body, please, do it on your own page, because I’m tired of reading it,” she continued.

“For that reason I’ll be turning off comments on this post. For those who like to see the food I make and occasional other bits and pieces from my days, please stick around cause that’s what I’ll be posting.”

Julie Goodwin has spoken out about her body transformation. (Credit: instagram)

Julie concluded with a plea for commenters to “find something more interesting to talk about”.

“Can we please model kindness to our kids and grandkids and can we please leave this obsession with people’s bodies back in the 1980s,” she added, signing off with “peace and love”.

On the final slide of her carousel, she shared a picture of Little Red Riding Hood, who asks the Big Bad Wolf why she looks different. The wolf, who is dressed as her grandmother, responds with “Please stop body shaming”.

Julie had been forced to speak out, after a selfie in which fans said she looked concerningly slim led to a barrage of questions.

“Julie you are awesome, but are you okay?” was just one of the many responses.

One of those to jump to the defence of the TV cook in the comments was fellow TV chef Colin Fassnidge, who responded to one person’s offensive remark with one blunt word: “Tool”.