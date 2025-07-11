MasterChef star Julie Goodwin is setting the record straight after fans have expressed their concerns about her health.

Advertisement

The season one winner made a “brief statement” on Instagram on July 10.

“Thanks to all who have expressed concern about my health,” she wrote. “I am well and I am within the healthy weight range. My doctor concurs.

“For those who have asked for advice or tips, I am not qualified to provide this. It’s advice that should be sought from your trusted health professionals, not from me. I am a TV cook.”

MasterChef star Julie Goodwin has had enough, and wants people to stop commenting with their concerns about her health. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

She then went on to tell people who wished to comment to do so privately. In the lead-up to this post, fans have been writing their opinions about about her health in the comment sections on her page.

“For those who want to comment on the shape and condition of my body, please, do it on your own page, because I’m tired of reading it,” she continued.

“For that reason I’ll be turning off comments on this post. For those who like to see the food I make and occasional other bits and pieces from my days, please stick around cause that’s what I’ll be posting.

“For all of us can we please, find something more interesting to talk about. Can we please model kindness to our kids and grandkids and can we please leave this obsession with people’s bodies back in the 1980s.”

Advertisement

She concluded the statement with “Peace and love”. On the final slide of her carousel, she shared a picture of Little Red Riding Hood, who asks the Big Bad Wolf why she looks different. The wolf, who is dressed as her grandmother, responds with “Please stop body shaming”.