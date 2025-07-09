When it comes to reality TV, every show has its secrets, and MasterChef is no exception.

The cooking juggernaut, which has been a success in Australia since its 2009 debut, takes a lot of logistics to coordinate. Because of its popularity, lots also needs to be kept under wraps, so nothing gets leaked.

While people have questioned if the show is real or fake, judge and former contestant Andy Allen has revealed how they keep the finale a secret from the public.

Andy Allen said there are many secrets when it comes to filming the MasterChef finale. (Credit: Channel 10)

How is the MasterChef finale filmed?

The best way? Multiple endings.

This isn’t a new concept – shows such as Australian Idol and The Voice Australia use this approach, because the show is filmed in advance and the winner is chosen by the public.

It might seem a bit unconventional for MasterChef, because the winner is decided by the judges. However, Andy said there’s a reason why it’s done.

“Yes we still do multiple endings … it’s the only way to get a true winner,” he explained to TV Tonight.

“You can try and contain the 200 people I suppose, with friends, family, crew, if you wanted to gamble it. But I think there is so much on the line with this show, the last thing anyone wants is for a production that goes for six months, airs for three months (and then get spoiled).

“It’s the only real way to keep it under our hats.”

Secrets are also kept from contestants when it comes to filming the MasterChef finale. (Credit: Channel 10)

Surprises for contestants

MasterChef favourite Sarah Todd confirmed this to Yahoo! Lifestyle in 2022, when she returned to the show and came second. She’s back in the kitchen competing in the Back to Win season.

“We want the show to do well, and we want to keep the excitement for everyone watching, so I understand why they do it. It’s best for everyone,” she said.

“As much as I think I’m a very honest person, would I keep it a secret from my mum? Probably not”.

Because of this, it means contestants are watching along with everyone else.

A source told Yahoo! Lifestyle that contestants don’t even know their scores, which are added in later. They added that only a select group of people at Endemol Shine Australia and Network Ten know who the winner is.

“A lot of shows have moments where they remove the crowd or the contestants,” they explain. “The Masked Singer Australia is an example of a live audience being asked to leave before the masks come off, and the audience’s reactions are all taken from snippets during the crowd warm-ups.”

