After weeks of heartfelt performances and battling for the top spot, Marshall Hamburger has been named the winner of Australian Idol for 2025.

Along with taking home the title, Marshall has also won $100,000 in prize money and an exclusive recording package with Hive Sound Studios.

Speaking with New Idea in an exclusive interview the morning after his momentous win, Marshall was still in disbelief.

“I almost can’t believe it still. I got on stage and I was not expecting that.”

“I was very, very surprised, but I am very happy with the outcome.”

Marshall Hamburger is the Australian Idol winner for 2025. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Before his name was called, Kyle praised him for his kindness and humility, and that all the crew members had nothing but positive things to say about him. “Never lose that,” he said.

Marshall told New Idea that he was chuffed by that, and found Marcia’s advice about centering himself before every performance was very helpful.

To work with and learn from all of the crew, and making friends with the top 12, who he considers “one big happy family”, are things he will never forget.

In the finale, he was up against Iilysh Retallick, and Gisella Colletti, who he said were both “amazingly talented”. He said a future collaboration with them could also be on the cards!

Iilysh Retallick, Marshall Hamburger, and Gisella Colletti were this year’s Australian Idol 2025 grand finalists. (Credit: Channel Seven)

To cap off his time on the show, he performed his audition song Every Little Thing She Does is Magic. The night before, he was joined by legend Leo Sayer for a special performance.

For Mashall, that moment was one of his top highlights. He said Leo told him he hoped he would win.

“That man was full of energy and joy, and to get the chance to sing that amazing song with him, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, was such an honour and it was just so fun,” he said.

Throughout his time on Idol, he has brought charisma and positivity to all of his performances.

During the show, he wowed everyone with his renditions of Higher Love, Beautiful Things, As the Days Go By, Benny and the Jets, and Hip to Be Square.

As for what’s next for Marshall? During the competition, he was writing music, and he is now ready to get into a studio, produce it, and tour in the future.

