For more than a month, this year’s batch of hopeful singers have been putting everything into their performances, all in the hopes of being named the next Australian Idol for 2025.

Judges Amy Shark, Marcia Hines and Kyle Sandilands have whittled down the list to 30 hopeful artists, who then battled it out for a spot in the top 12.

Those chosen have been singing live in the hopes of being saved by the public, but not everyone can make it through.

Scroll to find out who has been eliminated so far.

Who has left Australian Idol 2025?

(Credit: Channel Seven) 01 MzUki 28, Victoria MzUki stood out from the crowd, and was the first rapper to make it to the Top 12 globally on Idol. She wowed the judges with her original rap and her rendition of Get Your Freak On in her audition, and during the competition, she went from strength to strength. Throughout the show, she performed hits such as Drop it Like it’s Hot, Can’t Touch This, Gangsta’s Paradise, and Players. Unfortunately, MzUki was sent home in a double elimination, but is determined to pursue her music dream. “Thank you, Australia. Thank you for having me, and to everyone who voted for me. I am going to keep going,” she said after her name was called. Disappointed by her elimination, Kyle Sandilands was hopeful she would make it all the way. “It’s a shame. Keep in touch. When you put a record out, I would love to have the chance to play it for you,” he told the aspiring artist.

(Credit: Channel Seven) 02 Aaliyah 27, NSW Aaliyah blew the judges away with her heartfelt performance of Angel of Mine, which she dedicated to her mum. With a golden ticket, the 27-year-old continued to wow them (and Australia!) with her powerhouse vocals. When she took the stage, she performed Time After Time, All My Life and Call Out My Name. Her final performance of The Jackson 5’s hit Who’s Loving You was met with a standing ovation from the judges, but she also went home in a double elimination. Grateful for the experience, she thanked the judges for “seeing something in me when I didn’t even see it in myself.” “I will continue on my musical journey,” she said. With her departure, Marcia praised her grace, talent and humility.