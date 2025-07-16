Julie Goodwin’s surprising career move revealed after she speaks out

Days after she broke her silence about her body transformation, MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin is taking her career in a new direction.

The former contestant is joining the Motherland Conference in 2026, which is being held in Toowoomba.

The initiative aims to address the isolation rural mothers face by supporting them and providing an accessible online community.

In a joint Instagram post with Julie, the charity said it was “beyond proud to welcome Julie to the Motherland stage”.

“Australia first fell in love with Julie back in 2009, when over 4 million people watched her become the very first winner of MasterChef,” the post said.

Julie Goodwin is joining the Motherland Conference. (Credit: Instagram)

“With her down to earth warmth, heartfelt cooking and trademark wit, she quickly became a household name and a voice so many of us trust.

“But it’s what Julie has shared beyond the kitchen that has left an even deeper mark. Through the highs of best-selling cookbooks and national TV, to the lows of her personal battles with mental health, Julie’s honesty, vulnerability and fierce strength have inspired a whole new conversation around what it means to be real and human.”

It comes days after Julie made a statement on Instagram, following fans’ concerns about her body transformation.

“Thanks to all who have expressed concern about my health,” she wrote on July 10. “I am well and I am within the healthy weight range. My doctor concurs.

Julie Goodwin has taken her career in many directions. (Credit: Instagram)

“For those who have asked for advice or tips, I am not qualified to provide this. It’s advice that should be sought from your trusted health professionals, not from me. I am a TV cook.”

In her statement, she told people to comment on her appearance privately, because she was “tired of reading it”.

“For that reason I’ll be turning off comments on this post. For those who like to see the food I make and occasional other bits and pieces from my days, please stick around cause that’s what I’ll be posting,” she continued.

“For all of us can we please, find something more interesting to talk about. Can we please model kindness to our kids and grandkids and can we please leave this obsession with people’s bodies back in the 1980s.”