Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge has taken it upon himself to defend fellow foodie Julie Goodwin after cruel trolls shared nasty comments about her recent body transformation on social media.

Earlier this week, the former MasterChef star shared a new photo of herself on her Instagram account – and it didn’t take long for the keyboard warriors to rear their ugly heads

Some of the 343 comments left underneath the image were so cutting that even Colin, known for his own sharp tongue, was shocked.

So shocked in fact, the fiery Irishman, 51, snapped back with one simple word.

Colin Fassnidge has fired back at a nasty troll who targeted Julie Goodwin. (Credit: Getty)

“Tool,” he wrote while also making sure he tagged the offender.

Meanwhile, other followers jumped in to show Julie their support and to call out the “bully.”

“Disgusting comment. Grow up,” another replied.

The heated social media showdown came just hours before Julie, 54, was forced to release a statement about her recent weight loss after being bombarded with messages of concerns.

She assured her fans that she was happy and well and was not sick.

“Thanks to all who have expressed concern about my health, she shared

“I am well, and I am within the healthy weight range. My doctor concurs.”

Julie was bombarded with comments on Instagram after sharing this photo. (Credit: Instagram)

She added: “For those who have asked me for advice or tips, I am not qualified to provide this. It’s advice that should be sought from your trusted health professionals, not from me. I’m a TV cook.”

A fiery Julie also took the opportunity to hit back at the online trolls.

“For those who want to comment on the shape and condition of my body please, do it on your own page because I’m tired of reading it. For that reason, I’ll be turning off comments on this post.”

She then went on to encourage her people to spread kindness instead of negativity.

“For all of us can we please find something more interesting to talk about. Can we please model kindness to our kids and grandkids and can we please leave this obsession with people’s looks back in the 1980s. Peace and love.”