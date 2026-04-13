EXCLUSIVE: Rodger Corser teases big new twist on The Floor Season 2

It’s the quiz show that stole the hearts – and attention! – of the nation when it burst onto our screens last year. Now, Rodger Corser is bringing back The Floor and giving another 81 Australians the chance to win the $200,000 grand prize.

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With the first season being a major ratings success, Rodger, 53, is confident lightning will strike twice. With fun and challenging topics, daring contestants, and even a brand-new element, the host says we’d be wise not to miss a single episode…

Host Rogder says the stakes have been raised. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How are you feeling ahead of Season 2?

RC: Season 1’s success was well beyond any of our hopes. So, we’re quietly confident that Australia will love Season 2, if not more. We have a new element called ‘The Freeze’, which is a huge advantage for one player to win in the game. So it all bodes well for an even bigger and better season.

Did you approach your hosting duties differently this year?

RC: You don’t try to reinvent the wheel too much, especially when something is so successful the first time around. You just try to make sure you have all of those great elements again.

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There are 81 new contestants ready to battle it out. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Tell us about this year’s batch of contestants…

RC: They’re really the stars of the show. There are amazingly fun topics, but it’s less about me talking and more about letting them tell their stories. The strategy and gameplay have definitely kicked up a notch. It makes for some really intense episodes. It’s fun to watch them all interact and become mostly great friends, and a couple of friendly enemies.

Are there any stand-outs?

RC: There are definitely some strong characters. They’ll reveal themselves pretty quickly. My job is to let them shine – or sometimes let them put their foot in it, whichever comes first! (laughs) Sometimes I don’t have to do much – the interaction on the floor does it all. That’s one difference this year. People weren’t afraid to throw others off their game. There’s a bit of talking themselves up, trying to be a scary prospect to challenge.

Rodger hopes audiences love the new season as much as he did filming it. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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Did you have the power to suggest any categories this year?

RC: You’d think I would, but production does a great job. There’s an incredible amount of work from our quiz team, and they are very experienced. This is not their first rodeo.

You film the show in Amsterdam. What was it like being back on the set?

RC: When we’re shooting the show, you’re inside a TV studio for 10 hours a day or more. But we shoot just outside Amsterdam, near a town called Bussum, and a lot of us would go in each morning and cycle around because the Dutch love their bikes. You pedal into town, grab a coffee, and it’s exactly what you’d imagine – a beautiful little Dutch town with cobblestone streets and lovely people. It’s a really nice way to start the day.

The Floor airs Sunday 7pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

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