EXCLUSIVE: Is THIS MAFS groom eyeing up Karl Stefanovic’s job?

Filip Gregov may have found fame while looking for love on Married At First Sight, but insiders now say the 37-year-old carpenter has his sights set on something much bigger: Karl Stefanovic’s seat on the Today Show!

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In a bold career pivot, the ambitious MAFS groom has reportedly told Channel Nine producers he’s keen to break into breakfast TV, putting himself forward for reporting roles and possibly more.

“Filip has made it very clear he wants a future in television,” a source tells New Idea.

“He’s been speaking to the right people at Nine and asking for an opportunity in breakfast TV.”

Does Filip have his sights set on a new TV career? (Credit: Instagram)

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And with whispers growing that Karl Stefanovic’s contract is nearing its end and he could be out by the third quarter, insiders say the timing might be perfect for a wildcard shake-up.

“Being in the right place at the right time can change everything,” the insider explains.

“Filip knows this could be his moment.”

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While stepping into Karl’s shoes would be a massive leap, sources say network bosses are quietly backing the reality star, with talks already underway to line him up with management and explore future opportunities.

“Channel Nine sees potential in Filip,” the source reveals.

“They’re interested in developing new talent and he’s eager, media-savvy and already has a profile.”

Rumours are rife that Karl is set to leave Today. “This could be the biggest slap in the face for the long running host if a Married At First Sight groom takes his job.” Confirms a source close to the network. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

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In fact, some insiders believe bringing in a fresh face like Filip could even help refresh MAFS’ image, which has faced growing scrutiny in recent seasons.

“There’s a feeling the show needs a bit of a reputational boost,” says the insider.

“If one of their own can successfully transition into a credible TV role, it’s a win for everyone.”

Still, replacing a veteran like Karl would not be an easy seat to fill and not everyone is convinced the move would land.

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“It’s definitely a long shot,” the source admits.

“But stranger things have happened at Nine.”

Filip starred on MAFS 2026 where he met his bride-to-be, Stella. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Rumours have already started swirling about who could replace Karl on the Today Show, and we revealed that a TikTok star is also in the running.

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Chaad Hewitt, the 21-year-old viral sensation who Karl hand-picked to appear on Today, could be taking a more permanent role on the show.

“When breakout stars like Graham Kennedy and Bert Newton first waltzed in, you best believe there were naysayers. It’s that same shift, just in a digital world,” our source dished.

“Chaad has single TikTok clips with more views than an entire episode of Today.

“You can’t blame the bosses for thinking outside the box. With Today still chasing Sunrise in the ratings, it’s time to try something new.”

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