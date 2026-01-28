Today host Karl Stefanovic met Jasmine Yarbrough in late 2016, just five months after he split from his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn.

The two met in Sydney while on a mate’s boat… they fell in love quickly and she later became his second wife and mother of his fourth child.

The couple have now been married for seven years, and Karl has now gushed over his affection for Jasmine on her 42nd birthday.

He took to Instagram on January 29 to share a slideshow of photographs of himself and Jasmine with their daughter, Harper, five.

“Happy birthday my love 😍 you are my way,” he gushed in a caption.

Karl Stefanovic has gushed over his wife, Jasmine, on her 42nd birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine meet?

Karl and Jasmine met in late 2016 through mutual friends, just five months after he split from his first wife, Cassandra Thorburn.

They first met on a boat in Sydney while Jasmine was back visiting her family in Australia from her base in Los Angeles.

Sparks quickly flew, and in 2017, Karl spoke to Stellar magazine about their fast romance.

“We are taking things really, really slowly. I certainly did not expect to meet someone five months after I broke up with my wife. That was not planned,” Karl said.

After they first met, both Karl and Jasmine thought they would just end up being good friends.

“When we first met, I thought he was going to be such a good friend because we just laughed all the time. He had me in fits of laughter all day!” Jasmine said in an interview with Vogue Brides.

Karl and Jas got married in 2018 in Mexico. (Credit: Instagram)

When did Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic get married?

Karl and Jasmine exchanged vows at the One&Only Palmilla resort in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, on Saturday, December 8, 2018, in front of 200 family and friends.

Jasmine’s dress was a custom couture gown made by Sydney designer Jessica Andretta.

The dress had a detachable skirt and took six months to create.

In an interview with our sister publication WHO on her special day, Jasmine said that she didn’t really experience any of the typical wedding day nerves.

“It just feels right,” she said.

Yasmine has just celebrated her 42nd birthday! (Credit: Instagram)

How old is Jasmine Stefanovic?

Karl and Jasmine have a relatively large age gap, and this has been a topic of conversation over the years.

Karl is 51 years old, born on August 12, and Jas is 42 years old, born on January 29, making the two about nine years apart in age.

What does Jasmine Stefanovic do for a living?

Jasmine is a designer, model, and businessperson.

She co-owned the luxury shoe brand, Mara and Mine, with Tamie Ingham.

Her company was very successful, and her shoes have been spotted on stars such as Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, and Kendall Jenner.

However, in March 2022, Jas announced that they had decided to “take a break” from their business.

“Ten years after successfully establishing Mara & Mine, we have decided to take a break from our business that we cherish, to pursue other interests,” Jas said in her Instagram post.

Jas is now an ambassador for the Win the Day Charity, an organisation “supporting families with rare childhood cancers, through accommodation, nutrition, treatment grants, and cancer research.”

Jasmine and Karl share a daughter, Harper. (Credit: Instagram)

Do Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic have any children?

Yes, Karl and Jas minehave one child together, Harper May Stefanovic.

Harper was born on May 1, 2020, and is the cutest kid!

Despite being Jasmine’s first child, Harper is Karl’s fourth.

Karl and his ex-wife, Cassandra, share three children – Jackson, 25, Ava, who goes by Willow, 19, and River, 18.

