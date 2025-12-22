Noosa’s newest attraction? Shirtless Karl Stefanovic turns heads during beach outing

Karl Stefanovic kicked back and relaxed during a family day out at the beach in Noosa on Sunday, December 21.

The Today host, 51, started his annual Christmas break by catching up with his brother, Peter Stefanovic, and his sister-in-law, Sylvia Jeffreys.

After signing off on his last show of 2025, Karl headed down Noosa Beach to soak up the sun and enjoy a dip in the sea.

He showed off his muscular frame during the outing as he went shirtless in black board shorts, and he appeared to be having the time of his life.

Karl Stefanovic kicked off his Christmas break with a trip to the beach in Noosa. (Credit: Backgrid)

Karl often jets off to Noosa with his family during the holiday period, as it’s become a favourite destination of his over the years.

Karl and his wife, Jasmine, own a property in Sunshine Beach, which they snapped up for $3.6 million in January 2020, and they often visit with their daughter, Harper, five.

With just days to go until Christmas, Karl’s brother, Peter, and his wife, Sylvia, have travelled up to enjoy some quality time with their extended family.

Karl and his co-host, Sarah Abo, hosted their final Today Show episode on Friday, December 19, signing off until January 19, 2026.

Karl has jetted up to Noosa with his brother, Peter Stefanovic, and his sister-in-law, Sylvia Jeffreys. (Credit: Backgrid)

And Karl was said to have been very much looking forward to the Christmas break after an “intense” few months at Channel Nine.

“It’s been a pretty intense few months for Karl,” an insider told New Idea.

“He’s had enough of the nonsense happening behind the scenes, and he’s well and truly ready for time off.”

There was speculation that Samantha Armytage might replace Karl’s co-host and mate, Sarah, on the show, but the rumours were later brushed off.

Karl himself also publicly confirmed he doesn’t support such an idea, telling Stellar, “I genuinely have no interest in working with anyone else.”

Karl and Sarah Abo will returned to the Today show after the Christmas break on January 19, 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

Sam will only be taking over the Today reins with Michael “Wippa” Wipfli over the Christmas period, just like she did in 2024.

Former Sunrise host Sam has dismissed the rumours that she will permanently join Today after moving from Channel Seven to Channel Nine.

When asked on The Kyle and Jackie O Show if she would hypothetically step into the role, she wouldn’t answer, but insisted she is “really happy” in prime time TV.

“This is what I came to Channel Nine for,” she explained.

