14 sweatproof beauty buys that ACTUALLY work

There’s nothing worse than spending forever on your makeup for it to prematurely disappear. Between gym sessions, the humidity and hormonal flushes, it’s a miracle if by lunchtime, our mascara hasn’t run and foundation melted off.
Luckily, there are a couple of clever beauty products available to keep our sweat levels at bay…
The best sweatproof beauty products
Ace your base
Prepping your face with a primer not only makes your canvas smoother, but it can also help your foundation last even longer. Make sure to choose a mattifying formula to absorb excess oil and keep makeup in check.
When choosing a tinted moisturiser or foundation, it’s best to opt for something long-wear and matte to minimise oil and excess shine. Choose a smudge-proof, light-weight formula to keep skin happy and hydrated while you work up a sweat.
Fenty Beauty Grip Trip Mattifying + Blurring Primer
$55 at Sephora
Benefit The POREfessional Matte Primer
$68 at Benefitcosmetics
Rare Beauty True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation
$67 at Sephora
Maybelline SuperStay Lumi-Matte Foundation
$34.99 at Priceline
Waterproof lashes
Say goodbye to pesky panda eyes with a good water-resistant or tubing mascara. Look for sweat-absorbing formulas packed full of ingredients that aim to minimise smudging and flaking.
MCoBeauty XtendLash Mascara
$28 at Woolworths
L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara
$22.39 at Chemistwarehouse
Ready, Set, Glow
After adding staying power? Grab a buffing and apply setting powder to help control shine and set the foundation in place. Then, lock in your look with a hydrating setting spray. Not only will this set makeup in place, but it will also deliver a radiant, dewy glow.
Make sure to look for products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and niacinamide.
Tower 28 GetSet Blur + Set Pressed Powder
$48 at Mecca
Benefit The POREfessional Matte Primer
$69 at Adorebeauty
e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray
$24 at Adorebeauty
Revlon PhotoReady Lift & Fill Skin Tint
$60 at Charlottetilbury
Sweat-free strands
Not only will it leave your locks fresh and fragrant, but a good-quality dry shampoo can soak up any excess sweat – perfect for those who regularly hit the gym during their lunch breaks.
Typebea G.5 3-In-1 Dry Shampoo
$50 at Adorebeauty
OUAI Cape Town Super Dry Shampoo
$54 at Sephora
Don’t forget the SPF!
SPF is always necessary – especially if you’re sport-obsessed. For a fuss-free workout, choose a water and sweat-resistant lightweight formula for breathable protection.
We Are Feel Good Inc. Good Sport High-Performance Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+
$34.95 at Adorebeauty
Bondi Sands Sport SPF 50 Wet Skin Sunscreen
$19.95 at Bondisands
ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.