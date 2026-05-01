14 sweatproof beauty buys that ACTUALLY work

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There’s nothing worse than spending forever on your makeup for it to prematurely disappear. Between gym sessions, the humidity and hormonal flushes, it’s a miracle if by lunchtime, our mascara hasn’t run and foundation melted off.

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Luckily, there are a couple of clever beauty products available to keep our sweat levels at bay…

The best sweatproof beauty products

Ace your base

Prepping your face with a primer not only makes your canvas smoother, but it can also help your foundation last even longer. Make sure to choose a mattifying formula to absorb excess oil and keep makeup in check.

When choosing a tinted moisturiser or foundation, it’s best to opt for something long-wear and matte to minimise oil and excess shine. Choose a smudge-proof, light-weight formula to keep skin happy and hydrated while you work up a sweat.

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Ready, Set, Glow

After adding staying power? Grab a buffing and apply setting powder to help control shine and set the foundation in place. Then, lock in your look with a hydrating setting spray. Not only will this set makeup in place, but it will also deliver a radiant, dewy glow.

Make sure to look for products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and niacinamide.

ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

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