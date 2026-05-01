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14 sweatproof beauty buys that ACTUALLY work

Working out has never looked so good
stephanie de nobile
sweatproof beauty products
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There’s nothing worse than spending forever on your makeup for it to prematurely disappear. Between gym sessions, the humidity and hormonal flushes, it’s a miracle if by lunchtime, our mascara hasn’t run and foundation melted off.

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Luckily, there are a couple of clever beauty products available to keep our sweat levels at bay…

The best sweatproof beauty products

Ace your base

Prepping your face with a primer not only makes your canvas smoother, but it can also help your foundation last even longer. Make sure to choose a mattifying formula to absorb excess oil and keep makeup in check.

When choosing a tinted moisturiser or foundation, it’s best to opt for something long-wear and matte to minimise oil and excess shine. Choose a smudge-proof, light-weight formula to keep skin happy and hydrated while you work up a sweat.

Fenty Beauty Grip Trip Mattifying + Blurring Primer

Fenty Beauty Grip Trip Mattifying + Blurring Primer
$55 at Sephora

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Benefit The POREfessional Matte Primer

Benefit The POREfessional Matte Primer
$68 at Benefitcosmetics

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Rare Beauty True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation

Rare Beauty True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation
$67 at Sephora

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Maybelline SuperStay Lumi-Matte Foundation

Maybelline SuperStay Lumi-Matte Foundation 
$34.99 at Priceline

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Waterproof lashes

Say goodbye to pesky panda eyes with a good water-resistant or tubing mascara. Look for sweat-absorbing formulas packed full of ingredients that aim to minimise smudging and flaking.

MCoBeauty XtendLash Mascara

MCoBeauty XtendLash Mascara
$28 at Woolworths

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L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Mascara

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara
$22.39 at Chemistwarehouse

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Ready, Set, Glow

After adding staying power? Grab a buffing and apply setting powder to help control shine and set the foundation in place. Then, lock in your look with a hydrating setting spray. Not only will this set makeup in place, but it will also deliver a radiant, dewy glow.

Make sure to look for products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and niacinamide.

Tower 28 GetSet Blur + Set Pressed Powder

Tower 28 GetSet Blur + Set Pressed Powder
$48 at Mecca

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IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder

Benefit The POREfessional Matte Primer
$69 at Adorebeauty

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e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray

e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray
$24 at Adorebeauty

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Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Matte

Revlon PhotoReady Lift & Fill Skin Tint
$60 at Charlottetilbury

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Sweat-free strands

Not only will it leave your locks fresh and fragrant, but a good-quality dry shampoo can soak up any excess sweat – perfect for those who regularly hit the gym during their lunch breaks.  

Typebea G.5 3-In-1 Dry Shampoo

Typebea G.5 3-In-1 Dry Shampoo
$50 at Adorebeauty

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OUAI Cape Town Super Dry Shampoo

OUAI Cape Town Super Dry Shampoo
$54 at Sephora

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Don’t forget the SPF!

SPF is always necessary – especially if you’re sport-obsessed. For a fuss-free workout, choose a water and sweat-resistant lightweight formula for breathable protection.

We Are Feel Good Inc. Good Sport High-Performance Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+

We Are Feel Good Inc. Good Sport High-Performance Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+
$34.95 at Adorebeauty

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Bondi Sands Sport SPF 50 Wet Skin Sunscreen

Bondi Sands Sport SPF 50 Wet Skin Sunscreen
$19.95 at Bondisands

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ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

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stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

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