The best affordable foundations that look and feel luxurious

From tinted moisturisers to hybrid serums, the beauty market is saturated with products promising a second-skin finish. But nothing quite matches a trusty foundation for reliable coverage and a boost of confidence.

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable foundation that delivers just the right amount of coverage and glow without giving you that dreaded ‘cakey’ finish, you’re in luck.

There are plenty of high-performing formulas and luxe-worthy dupes available at your fingertips- and all at a bargain price!

Here are the best affordable foundations you can pick up at your local supermarket or pharmacy, all without compromising on quality.

Best overall affordable foundation

Best affordable foundation for oily skin

Best affordable foundation for dry skin

Best affordable foundation for combination skin

Best affordable foundation for sensitive skin

Best full coverage foundation

Best sheer/light coverage foundation

Best affordable matte foundation

Best affordable dewy foundation

Best longwearing affordable foundation

Are cheap foundations bad for your skin?

Not at all, it’s just about finding the right formula for your skin type. Look for products containing nourishing skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

What affordable foundation do makeup artists recommend?

While every makeup artist will have a different opinion, many have quoted L’Oreal, Revlon, and Rimmel as popular choices.

How long do affordable foundations last throughout the day?

This really depends on the formula as well as how well you prep and set. If you’re after something to stay in place, look for a long-lasting formula.

To make your foundation last even longer, use a setting spray both before and after applying it to set in place.

What’s the best affordable foundation for beginners?

While you can start by using any formula, any buildable sheer foundation with light to medium coverage is best suited for beginners.