The best affordable foundations that look and feel luxurious

We’re covering all bases!
stephanie de nobile
best affordable foundations
From tinted moisturisers to hybrid serums, the beauty market is saturated with products promising a second-skin finish. But nothing quite matches a trusty foundation for reliable coverage and a boost of confidence.

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable foundation that delivers just the right amount of coverage and glow without giving you that dreaded ‘cakey’ finish, you’re in luck.

There are plenty of high-performing formulas and luxe-worthy dupes available at your fingertips- and all at a bargain price!

Here are the best affordable foundations you can pick up at your local supermarket or pharmacy, all without compromising on quality.

Best overall affordable foundation

Maybelline Lifter Plump & Glow Foundation

Maybelline Lifter Plump & Glow Foundation
$29.99 at Chemistwarehouse

Revlon Illuminance Glow Filter Light foundation

Revlon Illuminance Glow Filter
$21.69 at Chemistwarehouse

e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation

e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation
$20 at Priceline

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation

L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation
$16.99 at Chemistwarehouse

Best affordable foundation for oily skin

natio semi matte full coverage foundation

Natio Semi-Matte Full Coverage Foundation
$21.95 at Priceline

maybelline fit me matte flawless foundation

Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Mattifying Liquid Foundation
$13.99 at Chemistwarehouse

Best affordable foundation for dry skin

mcobeauty flawless skin foundation

MCoBeauty Miracle Flawless Skin Foundation 
$35 at Woolworths

revlon age defying foundation

Revlon Age Defying 3X Foundation
$31.69 at Chemistwarehouse

Best affordable foundation for combination skin

booie beauty excellent bb cream SPF
ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

BOOIE Beauty Excellent BB Cream SPF30
$45 at Woolworths

mcobeauty flawless glow foundation stick

MCoBeauty Flawless Glow Foundation Stick
$16.80 at Woolworths

Best affordable foundation for sensitive skin

covergirl clean invisible foundation

Covergirl Clean Invisible Foundation
$24.95 at Priceline

mac factor pure miricle serum foundation

Max Factor Miracle Pure Serum Foundation
$46.95 at Priceline

Best full coverage foundation

db cosmetics luminious hydrating foundation
ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

DB Cosmetics Luminous Hydrating Foundation 
$17.49 at Chemistwarehouse

Max Factor Facefinity ADF 3-in-1 Foundation
ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

Max Factor Facefinity ADF 3-in-1 Foundation 
$32.95 at Priceline

Best sheer/light coverage foundation

KIND Collective Skin Saviour Foundation With SPF 50
ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

KIND Collective Skin Saviour Foundation With SPF 50 
$16 at Woolworths

Nude By Nature Moisture Infusion Foundation

Nude By Nature Moisture Infusion Foundation 
$42.95 at Priceline

Best affordable matte foundation

Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation
ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

Revlon ColorStay Full Cover™ Foundation
$34 at Priceline

Rimmel Kind & Free Blur It Out Mattifying Skin Tint

Rimmel Kind & Free Blur It Out Mattifying Skin Tint
$14.39 at Chemistwarehouse

Best affordable dewy foundation

Nude By Nature Skin Radiance Foundation

Nude By Nature Skin Radiance Foundation
$42.95 at Priceline

L'Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer

L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer
$33.99 at Chemistwarehouse

Best longwearing affordable foundation

Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation
ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation 
$15.99 at Chemistwarehouse

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer 
$29.99 at Priceline

Are cheap foundations bad for your skin?

Not at all, it’s just about finding the right formula for your skin type. Look for products containing nourishing skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

What affordable foundation do makeup artists recommend?

While every makeup artist will have a different opinion, many have quoted L’Oreal, Revlon, and Rimmel as popular choices.

How long do affordable foundations last throughout the day?

This really depends on the formula as well as how well you prep and set. If you’re after something to stay in place, look for a long-lasting formula.

To make your foundation last even longer, use a setting spray both before and after applying it to set in place.

What’s the best affordable foundation for beginners?

While you can start by using any formula, any buildable sheer foundation with light to medium coverage is best suited for beginners.

Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

