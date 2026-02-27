The best affordable foundations that look and feel luxurious

From tinted moisturisers to hybrid serums, the beauty market is saturated with products promising a second-skin finish. But nothing quite matches a trusty foundation for reliable coverage and a boost of confidence.
If you’re on the hunt for an affordable foundation that delivers just the right amount of coverage and glow without giving you that dreaded ‘cakey’ finish, you’re in luck.
There are plenty of high-performing formulas and luxe-worthy dupes available at your fingertips- and all at a bargain price!
Here are the best affordable foundations you can pick up at your local supermarket or pharmacy, all without compromising on quality.
Best overall affordable foundation
Maybelline Lifter Plump & Glow Foundation
$29.99 at Chemistwarehouse
Revlon Illuminance Glow Filter
$21.69 at Chemistwarehouse
e.l.f. Soft Glam Satin Foundation
$20 at Priceline
L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation
$16.99 at Chemistwarehouse
Best affordable foundation for oily skin
Natio Semi-Matte Full Coverage Foundation
$21.95 at Priceline
Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Mattifying Liquid Foundation
$13.99 at Chemistwarehouse
Best affordable foundation for dry skin
MCoBeauty Miracle Flawless Skin Foundation
$35 at Woolworths
Revlon Age Defying 3X Foundation
$31.69 at Chemistwarehouse
Best affordable foundation for combination skin
BOOIE Beauty Excellent BB Cream SPF30
$45 at Woolworths
MCoBeauty Flawless Glow Foundation Stick
$16.80 at Woolworths
Best affordable foundation for sensitive skin
Covergirl Clean Invisible Foundation
$24.95 at Priceline
Max Factor Miracle Pure Serum Foundation
$46.95 at Priceline
Best full coverage foundation
DB Cosmetics Luminous Hydrating Foundation
$17.49 at Chemistwarehouse
Max Factor Facefinity ADF 3-in-1 Foundation
$32.95 at Priceline
Best sheer/light coverage foundation
KIND Collective Skin Saviour Foundation With SPF 50
$16 at Woolworths
Nude By Nature Moisture Infusion Foundation
$42.95 at Priceline
Best affordable matte foundation
Revlon ColorStay Full Cover™ Foundation
$34 at Priceline
Rimmel Kind & Free Blur It Out Mattifying Skin Tint
$14.39 at Chemistwarehouse
Best affordable dewy foundation
Nude By Nature Skin Radiance Foundation
$42.95 at Priceline
L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer
$33.99 at Chemistwarehouse
Best longwearing affordable foundation
Rimmel Lasting Finish 35HR Foundation
$15.99 at Chemistwarehouse
Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer
$29.99 at Priceline
Are cheap foundations bad for your skin?
Not at all, it’s just about finding the right formula for your skin type. Look for products containing nourishing skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.
What affordable foundation do makeup artists recommend?
While every makeup artist will have a different opinion, many have quoted L’Oreal, Revlon, and Rimmel as popular choices.
How long do affordable foundations last throughout the day?
This really depends on the formula as well as how well you prep and set. If you’re after something to stay in place, look for a long-lasting formula.
To make your foundation last even longer, use a setting spray both before and after applying it to set in place.
What’s the best affordable foundation for beginners?
While you can start by using any formula, any buildable sheer foundation with light to medium coverage is best suited for beginners.