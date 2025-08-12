The 7 best products to buy from Chemist Warehouse

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Whether you’re in need of a new cleanser or wanting to spritz yourself with the latest celebrity fragrance, Chemist Warehouse is your one stop shop for scoring a beauty bargain.

With each aisle brimming with top notch skincare, makeup, haircare, perfumes, and more, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of choices- not to mention the incredible prices!

But, if you don’t have time to browse every aisle, we’ve saved you the hassle and put together a handy guide of the best beauty buys to add to your cart.

The best beauty products to buy from Chemist Warehouse 2025

(Credit: Elizabeth Arden) 01 Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour HydraPlay Skin Perfecting Daily Moisturizer $46.99 at Chemist Warehouse This multitasking moisturiser works to hydrate and plump the skin thanks to a handy blend of hyaluronic acid and glycerin. The lightweight fast absorbing formula glides seamlessly over skin making this one of our go-to creams for a boost of moisture. Shop Now

(Credit: L’Oreal) 02 L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glass Highlighter Stick- Pink Ballet $25.99 at Chemist Warehouse Apply this multi-use stick over cheeks, lips, or anywhere else you want to glow. The buildable gel-cream formula blends like a dream over skin, with a compact design that can easily be popped into the handbag for any touch ups on the go. Shop Now

(Credit: Bioderma ) 03 Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Water Cleanser $27.99 at Chemist Warehouse If it’s good enough for Vicotria Beckham then its good enough for us! This celeb approved cleanser is a staple in many skincare routines around the world- one bottle is sold every second across the globe! Shop Now

(Credit: Chemist Warehouse) 04 Ariana Grande REM Cherry Eclipse Eau de Parfum $69.99 at Chemist Warehouse If you’re in need of a new scent, Ariana Grande’s latest Cherry Eclipse fragrance has landed exclusively at Chemist Warehouse for a sweet spritz you’ll instantly fall for. Lush notes of black cherry perfectly balanced with marshmallow meringue will leave you feeling fresh in a flash. Shop Now

(Credit: CeraVe ) 05 CeraVe Daily Moisturising Lotion $16.69 at Chemist Warehouse A fan favourite- and for good reason! CeraVe’s moisturising lotion can be applied all over the face and body for head-to-toe hydration. Shop Now

(Credit: Batiste) 06 Batiste Original Dry Shampoo $16.99 at Chemist Warehouse This bestselling dry shampoo gently removes oil without drying out strands leaving locks feeling fresh and revitalised. An essential to add to the haircare shelf if you ask us. Shop Now

(Credit: Ovidio ) 07 Ovidio Hand Cream- Rosewood Palma Rosa & Rose Geranium $14.99 at Chemist Warehouse Wave dry hands goodbye! This hydrating cream is infused with fragrant botanicals to help soften and soothe the skin. Shop Now