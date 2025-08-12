The 7 best products to buy from Chemist Warehouse

Whether you’re in need of a new cleanser or wanting to spritz yourself with the latest celebrity fragrance, Chemist Warehouse is your one stop shop for scoring a beauty bargain.
With each aisle brimming with top notch skincare, makeup, haircare, perfumes, and more, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of choices- not to mention the incredible prices!
But, if you don’t have time to browse every aisle, we’ve saved you the hassle and put together a handy guide of the best beauty buys to add to your cart.
The best beauty products to buy from Chemist Warehouse 2025
01
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour HydraPlay Skin Perfecting Daily Moisturizer
$46.99 at Chemist Warehouse
This multitasking moisturiser works to hydrate and plump the skin thanks to a handy blend of hyaluronic acid and glycerin.
The lightweight fast absorbing formula glides seamlessly over skin making this one of our go-to creams for a boost of moisture.
02
L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glass Highlighter Stick- Pink Ballet
$25.99 at Chemist Warehouse
Apply this multi-use stick over cheeks, lips, or anywhere else you want to glow.
The buildable gel-cream formula blends like a dream over skin, with a compact design that can easily be popped into the handbag for any touch ups on the go.
03
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Water Cleanser
$27.99 at Chemist Warehouse
If it’s good enough for Vicotria Beckham then its good enough for us!
This celeb approved cleanser is a staple in many skincare routines around the world- one bottle is sold every second across the globe!
04
Ariana Grande REM Cherry Eclipse Eau de Parfum
$69.99 at Chemist Warehouse
If you’re in need of a new scent, Ariana Grande’s latest Cherry Eclipse fragrance has landed exclusively at Chemist Warehouse for a sweet spritz you’ll instantly fall for.
Lush notes of black cherry perfectly balanced with marshmallow meringue will leave you feeling fresh in a flash.
05
CeraVe Daily Moisturising Lotion
$16.69 at Chemist Warehouse
A fan favourite- and for good reason! CeraVe’s moisturising lotion can be applied all over the face and body for head-to-toe hydration.
06
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo
$16.99 at Chemist Warehouse
This bestselling dry shampoo gently removes oil without drying out strands leaving locks feeling fresh and revitalised. An essential to add to the haircare shelf if you ask us.
07
Ovidio Hand Cream- Rosewood Palma Rosa & Rose Geranium
$14.99 at Chemist Warehouse
Wave dry hands goodbye! This hydrating cream is infused with fragrant botanicals to help soften and soothe the skin.