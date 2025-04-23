  •  
Advertisement
Home LIFESTYLE

Maintain your mane with these healthy hair tips from the experts

We get to the root of the problem…
stephanie de nobile
Jennifer lopez surrounded by haircare productsGetty

Every wondered how locks always look so shiny and lush in those hair commercials? It could all be down to a really good haircare routine and using the right products to maintain a healthy scalp.

Advertisement

To help you on your way to salon worthy strands, we asked two experts for their top healthy hair tips, and for their advice on how to treat our scalp right for a stronger head of hair.

1. Keep Your Scalp Clean

“A clean scalp helps prevent product build-up, excess oil, and dandruff,” says Shinta Huynh, product development manager at skelp!.

“Wash your hair two to three times a week (or as needed) with a gentle cleansing shampoo.”

Advertisement

For a deeper cleanse, use a clarifying treatment around once a week to remove excess product and buildup.

Kristin Ess Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo
(Credit: Kristin Ess)

01

Kristin Ess Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo

$19.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Shop Now
Skelp! Head First Pre-Cleanser
(Credit: Skelp! )

02

skelp! Head First Pre-Cleanser

$23 at Adore Beauty

Shop Now

2. Hydration is Key

Just like our skin, our scalp also appreciates a moisture boost. When choosing haircare products, “look for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and hydrolyzed wheat protein to help prevent dryness,” suggests Shinta.

Advertisement

“Incorporate scalp serums, lightweight oils, and deeply nourishing masks into your routine for optimal hydration and a balanced scalp,” she adds.

L’Occitane Intense Repair Mask
(Credit: L’Occitane )

03

L’Occitane Intense Repair Mask

$65 at Adore Beauty

Shop Now
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Hyaluron Plump Replumping Serum
(Credit: L’Oreal Paris )

04

L’Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture Plump Serum

$24.20 at Woolworths

Shop Now

3. Protect Your Strands

Heat from styling tools and sun exposure can weaken the scalp.

Advertisement

“Always use a heat protectant spray before styling and a UV-protecting mist outdoors,” says Shinta.

Bondi Boost Heat Protect Spray
(Credit: Bondi Boost )

05

Bondi Boost Heat Protect Spray

$33 at The Iconic

Shop Now
Naked Sundays UV Hair Protectant Mist
(Credit: Naked Sundays )

06

Naked Sundays UV Hair Protectant Mist

$39.90 at Naked Sundays

Shop Now

4. Invest in a Scalp Brush

Increasing circulation and stimulation by using a scalp brush can help prevent oil build-up, and more.

Advertisement

“By releasing and removing dead skin cells from the scalp, it promotes healthy cell turnover and an optimal environment for new hair growth at the follicle level,” says Lauren Mackellar, founder of Robe Haircare.

“Our cells are in a constant state of regeneration, so by assisting with the removal of old product and build-up, it helps to prevent scalp conditions like dandruff or psoriasis,” she adds.

Robe haircare scalp brush
(Credit: Robe )

07

Robe Haircare The Scalp Brush

$29.99 at Robe

Shop Now
skelp! scalp brush
(Credit: skelp! )

08

skelp! All-Rounder Scalp Brush

$16 at Adore Beauty

Shop Now
Advertisement

5. Keep Haircare Consistent

To round out our expert healthy hair tips, Shinta says while most of us have our skincare routine down to a tee, it’s important to also nourish and pay attention to our strands as well.

“Healthy hair starts at the root, and long-term results come from strengthening the scalp barrier rather than relying on quick fixes,” says Shinta.

“Think of scalp care as an extension of your skincare routine, it’s essential for strong and healthy hair.”

Skelp! The Healer Serum
(Credit: skelp! )

09

skelp! Healer Serum

$23 at Adore Beauty

Shop Now
Advertisement
Robe Haircare The Tonic
(Credit: Robe )

10

Robe Haircare The Tonic

$69.99 at Adore Beauty

Shop Now

ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE

stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement