Maintain your mane with these healthy hair tips from the experts

Every wondered how locks always look so shiny and lush in those hair commercials? It could all be down to a really good haircare routine and using the right products to maintain a healthy scalp.

To help you on your way to salon worthy strands, we asked two experts for their top healthy hair tips, and for their advice on how to treat our scalp right for a stronger head of hair.

1. Keep Your Scalp Clean



“A clean scalp helps prevent product build-up, excess oil, and dandruff,” says Shinta Huynh, product development manager at skelp!.

“Wash your hair two to three times a week (or as needed) with a gentle cleansing shampoo.”

For a deeper cleanse, use a clarifying treatment around once a week to remove excess product and buildup.

2. Hydration is Key

Just like our skin, our scalp also appreciates a moisture boost. When choosing haircare products, “look for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and hydrolyzed wheat protein to help prevent dryness,” suggests Shinta.

“Incorporate scalp serums, lightweight oils, and deeply nourishing masks into your routine for optimal hydration and a balanced scalp,” she adds.

3. Protect Your Strands

Heat from styling tools and sun exposure can weaken the scalp.

“Always use a heat protectant spray before styling and a UV-protecting mist outdoors,” says Shinta.

4. Invest in a Scalp Brush

Increasing circulation and stimulation by using a scalp brush can help prevent oil build-up, and more.

“By releasing and removing dead skin cells from the scalp, it promotes healthy cell turnover and an optimal environment for new hair growth at the follicle level,” says Lauren Mackellar, founder of Robe Haircare.

“Our cells are in a constant state of regeneration, so by assisting with the removal of old product and build-up, it helps to prevent scalp conditions like dandruff or psoriasis,” she adds.

5. Keep Haircare Consistent

To round out our expert healthy hair tips, Shinta says while most of us have our skincare routine down to a tee, it’s important to also nourish and pay attention to our strands as well.

“Healthy hair starts at the root, and long-term results come from strengthening the scalp barrier rather than relying on quick fixes,” says Shinta.

“Think of scalp care as an extension of your skincare routine, it’s essential for strong and healthy hair.”

