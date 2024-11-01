The Bec Judd approved hair tool every Australian woman needs

Whether you are a seasoned professional with hair styling or find yourself lacking in confidence when it comes to adding some extra shape or volume – an innovative new hair tool promises to revolutionise the way you do your hair.

Designed to be used on hair types and lengths, the Mermade Infrared Thermal Hair Brush combines the functions of a hairbrush with a heated hair styling tool.

The result?

Reduced frizz, smooth and sleek hair, and the option to create everything from curls to bouncy and voluminous blowouts.

Thermal hair brushes combine the benefits of both rounded brushes with heated hair styling tools. (Credit: Mermade Hair)

What is a thermal hair brush?

Thermal hair brushes are designed to create the results of both curling tongs and hair straighteners but don’t damage the hair as severely.

“Most of the thermal brushes on the market caused a lot of breakage and didn’t add any curl or shape to my long hair, so I was determined to re-engineer what we know as the Thermal Brush and make it half the price [of competitors],” says Mermade Hair founded Tara Simich.

Using a round barrel similar to a heated, round blow-out brush, thermal hair brushes deliver instant volume, shine, and bounce without using as much heat.

Unlike a hot air brush, however, you cannot use a thermal brush on wet hair.

What does the Mermade Infrared Thermal Hair Brush do?

Designed to reduce the need to purchase multiple hair tools, the Mermade Infrared Thermal Hair Brush can be used to smooth, shape, and curl hair like a curling wand, but presents as a standard round blowout brush with soothing bristles that will give you a professional finish from the comforts of home.

When reviewing this product, the author of this article tried it out on a family member’s long, frizzy hair. The result speaks for itself! (Credit: New Idea)

What does the infrared light beam do?

Infrared light therapy has been scientifically proven to assist with a range of health concerns from anti-aging, pain relief, sleep, cardiovascular and metabolic health, and more.

Using this same technology in their bestselling Infrared Thermal Hair Brush, Mermade has created a hair tool that ensures healthier and more effective styling through the addition of an infrared light beam to the device.

Unlike competitors, the exclusive design allows the heat to penetrate the hydrogen bonds of the hair creating more curl and volume, while also reducing unnecessary damage thanks to its tangle-free bristles and exclusive infrared beam technology.

When in use, the infrared light beam also helps to smooth and lock in moisture when in direct contact with your hair, meaning you won’t be sizzling, snapping, and drying your hair out – what’s not to love?

The brush can be used on both long and short hair. (Credit: Mermade Hair)

What are the features of the Mermade Infrared Hair Brush?

Along with the infrared light beam, the Mermade Infrared Hair Brush comes with a range of user-friendly features to help you achieve the hair of your dreams with ease, no matter your skill level.

The 32mm high-grade ceramic barrel uses uniquely spaced synthetic bristles to seal hair cuticles, infuse moisture, and eliminate frizz while creating shine.

While the brush is designed like a blow-out brush, it is in fact not a blow-out brush as no air leaves the device. It can however be used like a round brush for the same results.

The handy LCD display also allows you to choose a heat level that is optimal for your hair and the desired result, with temperatures spanning between 80 degrees and 210 degrees Celsius.

Style, set it, and forget it. It’s that simple (and affordable). (Credit: Mermade Hair)

Where can I buy the Mermade Infrared Thermal Hair Brush?

Whether it is for personal or professional use, the Mermade Infrared Thermal Hair Brush can be purchased from a range of Australian retailers, including directly from Mermade.

Coming in a travel-friendly compact design with universal voltage, you’ll be able to plug in and style away no matter where in the world you may find yourself.

And if you aren’t satisfied with your Mermade tool, the Australian business offers a money-back guarantee (not that you’ll need it).

