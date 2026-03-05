  •  
The 12 beauty editor approved lip stains you need to have on your radar

A flushed lip is just a swipe away!
stephanie de nobile
kate hudsonInstgram
Gone are the days of constantly reapplying your lipstick. Lip stains are quite literally making their mark among beauty gurus worldwide, and it’s easy to see why.

Not only do they deliver a long-lasting flush of colour in shades ranging from neutral nudes to fiery reds, but they’re super comfortable to wear, offering that ‘barely there’ feel.

Lucky for us, there are plenty of formulas and finishes that suit all our lip tint needs. And with almost every beauty brand getting on board, the choices are endless.

From glossy stains to peel-off liners, bargain to high-end, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite top-performing tints to keep on your radar.

The best lip stains and tints to shop in 2026

Best overall lip stain and tint

summer fridays flushed lip stain

Summer Fridays Flushed Stain
$38 at Mecca

laneige juice box tint

Laneige Juicepop Box Lip Tint
$30 at Sephora

Best multi-use lip stain and tint

benetint raspberry cheek and lip tint

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Raspberry Lip & Cheek Tint
$45 at Sephora

elf sheer for it cheek and lip tint

e.l.f. Cosmetics Sheer For It Blush Tint
$16 at Priceline

Best hydrating lip stain and tint

rare beauty soft pinch tinted oil

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
$43 at Sephora

sephora collection totally juicy tint

Sephora Collection Totally Juicy Tint
$26 at Sephora

Best sheer lip stain and tint

tarte maracuja juicy tint

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Tint
$46 at Sephora

nooni apple seed lip oil

Nooni Appleseed Lip Oil
$18 at Amazon

Best budget lip stain and tint

MCoBeauty Cheek & Lip Stain 2-In-1 Liquid Tint

MCoBeauty Cheek & Lip Stain 2-In-1 Liquid Tint
$16 at Woolworths

NYX Professional Makeup LIP IV Hydrating Gloss

NYX Professional Makeup LIP IV Hydrating Gloss
$22.99 at Adorebeauty

Best lip liner

KIND Collective Sculpt & Stay Peel Off liner

KIND Collective Sculpt & Stay Peel Off Lip Liner
$16 at Priceline

KIMUSE Peel Off liner

KIMUSE Peel Off Lip Liner
$16.99 at Amazon

What is the top-rated lip stain?

While it depends on what kind of product and finish you’re after, many people prefer a hydrating formula with a sheer, buildable tint.

Do lip stains really work?

Yes, they do! Every products wear time will vary depending on the brand and the formula.

To find one that suits your preferences, check out our curated list above.

stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

