The 12 beauty editor approved lip stains you need to have on your radar

Gone are the days of constantly reapplying your lipstick. Lip stains are quite literally making their mark among beauty gurus worldwide, and it’s easy to see why.

Not only do they deliver a long-lasting flush of colour in shades ranging from neutral nudes to fiery reds, but they’re super comfortable to wear, offering that ‘barely there’ feel.

Lucky for us, there are plenty of formulas and finishes that suit all our lip tint needs. And with almost every beauty brand getting on board, the choices are endless.

From glossy stains to peel-off liners, bargain to high-end, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite top-performing tints to keep on your radar.

The best lip stains and tints to shop in 2026

Best overall lip stain and tint

Best multi-use lip stain and tint

Best hydrating lip stain and tint

Best sheer lip stain and tint

Best budget lip stain and tint

Best lip liner

What is the top-rated lip stain?

While it depends on what kind of product and finish you’re after, many people prefer a hydrating formula with a sheer, buildable tint.

Do lip stains really work?

Yes, they do! Every products wear time will vary depending on the brand and the formula.

To find one that suits your preferences, check out our curated list above.

