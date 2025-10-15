The best Korean beauty brands to shop in Australia

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If you’ve come across the term glass skin or dewy glow in the last couple of years, then you’re likely already familiar with the world of Korean beauty (also known as K-beauty).

What is k-beauty?

Known for its holistic approach to skincare, Korean beauty is all about nurturing the skin while delivering effective results.

Many K-beauty products are packed full of nourishing yet powerful ingredients like centella, ginseng, and green tea to help you achieve that coveted glass-like glow, all while prioritising skin health.

Can you buy K-beauty products in Australia?

Luckily, you don’t need to travel far to get your hands on some of the best global skincare and makeup buys. There are plenty of K-beauty brands available to shop right here in Australia!

To help get you started, we’ve rounded up some of the top K-beauty brands to have on your radar, including the cult products worth adding to your beauty bag.

The best K-beauty brands for 2025

Laneige

(Credit: Laneige )

Known for its bestselling Lip Sleeping Masks and Water Bank range, Laneige has quickly become one of the most successful Korean beauty brands worldwide. With the tick of approval from A-listers like Kate Hudson and Amy Poehler, combined with high-quality products at an affordable price point, this K-beauty brand is a no-brainer.

We recommend starting with the ultra-hydrating Water Bank Cream, available in three formulas to suit every skin type.

TIRTIR

(Credit: TIRTIR )

Known for their innovative formulas and dreamy lightweight textures, TIRTIR offers a range of skincare and makeup products designed to enhance your natural beauty.

From hydrating toners to the viral cushion foundation, each formula is packed full of nourishing ingredients to help deliver an effortless glassy glow.

Aestura

(Credit: Aestura)

This dermatologist-recommended brand has just landed on Aussie shores and we’re already obsessed!

Aestura’s Atobarrier365 range is designed for sensitive skin types thanks to a blend of barrier-boosting ceramides and fatty acids. This fragrance-free cream delivers long-lasting moisture to help replenish and soothe a parched complexion.

Sulwhasoo

(Credit: Sulwhasoo)

While Sulwhasoo leans more towards the premium side, it’s well worth the hype. The brand has become a cult favourite for its innovative use of Korean ginseng.

Our top pick? The bestselling First Care Activating Serum – a guaranteed game changer for any skincare routine.

Klairs

(Credit: Klairs )

Known for simple yet effective formulas, Dear Klairs offers a range of skincare designed to nourish and soothe.

For a dewy complexion, we recommend the Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, which is infused with naturally derived ingredients and vitamin C for a luminous glow.

Skin1004

(Credit: Skin1004)

Premium ingredients combined with a minimalist approach to skincare make this K-beauty brand one to pop on the top of your list.

With carefully curated formulas that aim to target every skin type from sensitive to blemish prone, you’re guaranteed to find your next holy grail product.

Not sure where to start? The Madagascar Centella range works like a dream to soothe and calm irritated skin.

Innisfree

(Credit: Innisfree)

This cult k beauty brand has been a favourite for over 20 years thanks to their nourishing formulas and tailored skincare options.

From a refreshing green tea range to brightening vitamin C, you’ll find a savvy solution to all your complexion concerns.

CORSX

(Credit: CORSX )

This K-beauty brand went viral online thanks to its effective use of snail mucin (yes, you read that right), to help achieve a glassy glow.

COSRX creates targeted products to help ease skincare concerns, like their famous Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, which works to help repair and hydrate.

Mediheal

(Credit: Mediheal )

From treatment pads to serums, Mediheal offers accessible high-performing skincare at an affordable price point.

Our top pick? Their viral treatment pads infused with quality ingredients aimed to target any complexion woes you may have, from sagging skin to blemish control.

