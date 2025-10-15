  •  
Advertisement
Home LIFESTYLE

The best Korean beauty brands to shop in Australia

Glass skin is just a serum away!
stephanie de nobile
aestura and innisfree korean beauty skincare productsAestura/Innisfree
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If you’ve come across the term glass skin or dewy glow in the last couple of years, then you’re likely already familiar with the world of Korean beauty (also known as K-beauty).

Advertisement

What is k-beauty?

Known for its holistic approach to skincare, Korean beauty is all about nurturing the skin while delivering effective results.

Many K-beauty products are packed full of nourishing yet powerful ingredients like centella, ginseng, and green tea to help you achieve that coveted glass-like glow, all while prioritising skin health.

Can you buy K-beauty products in Australia?

Luckily, you don’t need to travel far to get your hands on some of the best global skincare and makeup buys. There are plenty of K-beauty brands available to shop right here in Australia!

To help get you started, we’ve rounded up some of the top K-beauty brands to have on your radar, including the cult products worth adding to your beauty bag.

Advertisement

The best K-beauty brands for 2025

Laneige

laneige waterbank creams
(Credit: Laneige )

Known for its bestselling Lip Sleeping Masks and Water Bank range, Laneige has quickly become one of the most successful Korean beauty brands worldwide. With the tick of approval from A-listers like Kate Hudson and Amy Poehler, combined with high-quality products at an affordable price point, this K-beauty brand is a no-brainer.

We recommend starting with the ultra-hydrating Water Bank Cream, available in three formulas to suit every skin type.

laneige waterbank cream

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisture Cream, $57

shop now
laneige glaze craze tinted lip serum

Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum, $30

SHOP NOW
laneige lip sleeping mask

Lip Sleeping Mask, $31

shop now
laneige waterbank cleansing foam

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cleansing Foam, $33

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

TIRTIR

tirtir k beauty products
(Credit: TIRTIR )

Known for their innovative formulas and dreamy lightweight textures, TIRTIR offers a range of skincare and makeup products designed to enhance your natural beauty.

From hydrating toners to the viral cushion foundation, each formula is packed full of nourishing ingredients to help deliver an effortless glassy glow.

tirtir milk skin toner

Milk Skin Toner Light, $48

shop now
tirtir mask fit cushion foundation

Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation, $48

SHOP NOW
tirtir melting lip balm

Waterism Glow Melting Balm, $27

shop now
tirtir milk ampoule

Ceramic Milk Ampoule, $84

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

Aestura

aestura skincare products
(Credit: Aestura)

This dermatologist-recommended brand has just landed on Aussie shores and we’re already obsessed!

Aestura’s Atobarrier365 range is designed for sensitive skin types thanks to a blend of barrier-boosting ceramides and fatty acids. This fragrance-free cream delivers long-lasting moisture to help replenish and soothe a parched complexion.

aestura atobarrier365 cream

Atobarrier365 Cream, $48

shop now
aestura atobarrier365 cream mist

Atobarrier365 Cream Mist, $33

SHOP NOW
aestura atobarrier365 serum

Atobarrier365 Hydro CERA-HA Serum, $51

shop now
aestura atobarrier365 lotion

Atobarrier365 Lotion, $48

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

Sulwhasoo

sulwhasoo activating serum
(Credit: Sulwhasoo)

While Sulwhasoo leans more towards the premium side, it’s well worth the hype. The brand has become a cult favourite for its innovative use of Korean ginseng.

Our top pick? The bestselling First Care Activating Serum – a guaranteed game changer for any skincare routine.

sulwhasoo activating serum

First Care Activating Serum VI, $146

shop now
sulwhasoo overnight sleeping mask

Overnight Vitalizing Sleeping Mask, $77

SHOP NOW
sulwhasoo lip colour

Perfecting Lip Color, $51

shop now
sulwhasoo firming cream

Essential Firming Cream EX, $42

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

Klairs

klairs k beauty skincare
(Credit: Klairs )

Known for simple yet effective formulas, Dear Klairs offers a range of skincare designed to nourish and soothe.

For a dewy complexion, we recommend the Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, which is infused with naturally derived ingredients and vitamin C for a luminous glow.

klairs freshly juiced vitamin drop

Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, $39

shop now
klairs gentle black deep cleansing oil

Gentle Black Deep Cleansing Oil, $39

SHOP NOW
klairs moist soothing cream

Rich Moist Soothing Cream, $41

shop now
klairs freshly juiced vitamin e mask

Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask, $45

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

Skin1004

skin1004 k beauty skincare products
(Credit: Skin1004)

Premium ingredients combined with a minimalist approach to skincare make this K-beauty brand one to pop on the top of your list.

With carefully curated formulas that aim to target every skin type from sensitive to blemish prone, you’re guaranteed to find your next holy grail product.

Not sure where to start? The Madagascar Centella range works like a dream to soothe and calm irritated skin.

Advertisement
skin1004 madagascar centella ampoule

Madagascar Centella Ampoule, $46

shop now
skin1004 madagascar centella eye cream

Madagascar Centella Probio-Cica Bakuchiol Eye Cream, $35

SHOP NOW
skin1004 madagascar centella calming pad

Madagascar Centella Quick Calming Pad, $39

shop now
skin1004 madagascar centella cleansing oil

Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil, $37

SHOP NOW

Innisfree

innisfree green tea cream
(Credit: Innisfree)

This cult k beauty brand has been a favourite for over 20 years thanks to their nourishing formulas and tailored skincare options.

From a refreshing green tea range to brightening vitamin C, you’ll find a savvy solution to all your complexion concerns.

Advertisement
innisfree green tea serum

Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum, $45

shop now
innis free green tea vitamin c pads

Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C Brightening Toner Pad 60ea, $45

SHOP NOW
innisfree volcanic pore clay mask

Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask, $29

shop now
innisfree retinol cica repair ampoule

Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule, $58

SHOP NOW

CORSX

corsx k beauty skincare products
(Credit: CORSX )

This K-beauty brand went viral online thanks to its effective use of snail mucin (yes, you read that right), to help achieve a glassy glow.

COSRX creates targeted products to help ease skincare concerns, like their famous Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, which works to help repair and hydrate. 

Advertisement
corsx snail mucin essence

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, $38

shop now
corsx snail mucin hydro face mask

Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydro Mask (3 Sheet), $35

SHOP NOW
corsx rice overnight face mask

Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask, $39

shop now
corsx aha/bha clarifying toner

AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner, $29

SHOP NOW

Mediheal

mediheal tea tree pads
(Credit: Mediheal )

From treatment pads to serums, Mediheal offers accessible high-performing skincare at an affordable price point.

Our top pick? Their viral treatment pads infused with quality ingredients aimed to target any complexion woes you may have, from sagging skin to blemish control.  

Advertisement
mediheal collagen ampoule pad

Collagen Ampoule Pad, $49

shop now
mediheal collagen under eye patches

Vita Collagen Under Eye Patches, $32

SHOP NOW
mediheal teatree calming serum

Teatree Calming Serum, $25.50

shop now
mediheal watemide moisture pad

Watermide Moisture Pad, $49

SHOP NOW

stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement