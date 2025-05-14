EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Jamie turns down fame…for love!

Jamie Marinos has left television producers stunned after turning down a huge international TV opportunity… all in the name of love!

Advertisement

New Idea can reveal that the Married at First Sight beauty, 28, was at the top of the wish list for a new version of SAS: UK, but the ‘blonde bombshell’ has walked away from a lucrative contract to focus on her blossoming romance with Elliot Donovan, 35.

UK producers of the hit ‘military-style reality show’ slipped into Australia last week, scouting familiar faces from reality TV to star in the upcoming international series. With MAFS Australia a ratings juggernaut overseas, Jamie’s name was circled as a “must-have” by insiders looking for someone both relatable and recognisable.

Jamie and Eliot were spotted on a romantic date at Warner Bros. Movie World on the Gold Coast. (Credit: Backgrid)

“She was their top pick,” a source spills.

Advertisement

“They loved her strength, her vulnerability, and the United Kingdom is obsessed with her story post MAFS. She would’ve been perfect.”

But when Jamie found out the role would involve shooting in a remote location followed by a promotional tour through the UK, she hesitated. Especially when it meant leaving Elliot behind for months on end.

“Jamie’s heart just wasn’t in it,” reveals a friend.

“She’s completely invested in her relationship with Elliot and didn’t want to risk it for fame or money.”

Advertisement

Despite a strong start, the connection between Jamie and her MAFS husband Dave fizzled out. (Credit: Channel Nine)

In recent months, Jamie and Elliot have become inseparable. Jetting across the country, sharing cosy stays at each other’s homes, hotels, and Airbnbs.

Now, insiders say she’s put her career on the back burner to focus on building a future with the new man in her life.

“Jamie’s always said she wants a family,” her friend says.

Advertisement

“She sees Elliot as that person and is determined to give the relationship her full attention.”

But while Jamie might be chasing love, some of those close to her are worried she’s putting all her eggs in one basket.

“Offers like this don’t come around often,” one source says.

“The next season of MAFS will bring in a new crop of fresh faces, and opportunities like SAS won’t wait around forever.”

Advertisement

Jamie and Eliot are reportedly “head over heels” for one another. (Credit: Instagram)

In fact, producers have already moved on. Reportedly locking in two other MAFS alumni to take Jamie’s spot on the high-octane reality show. It’s left some friends wondering whether she’ll regret her decision when the series hits screens and Jamie watches someone else enjoy the spotlight that could’ve been hers.

Fans will remember that during her time on MAFS, Jamie opened up about her desire for children, even discussing the topic with her then-husband, Dave. While that romance fizzled out, with some insiders blaming Dave’s lack of maturity, Jamie’s baby dreams have never wavered.

“She’s not chasing fame,” says a friend.

Advertisement

“She’s chasing love, stability, and the future she’s always talked about. But it’s a big risk. Everyone’s hoping it pays off.”

This isn’t the first time Jamie has opened up about her desire to have a family. Speaking exclusively with New Idea in April, she said she’d like to settle down soon and have “lots of babies.”

“To [have children] with someone you love is just the most amazing gift you can get from the universe,” she told us at the time.

Advertisement

“My child would be so bloody loved.”

Whether Jamie and Elliot end up walking down the aisle or starting a family, only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure, Jamie’s gamble has turned heads in more ways than one.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement