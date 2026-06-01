How one expert’s advice helped me realise my winter cough was more than just a cold

It was my second week stuck on the couch watching reruns of Friends, surrounded by a mountain of crumbled-up tissues, and I was close to giving up hope that I’d ever feel like my normal healthy self again.

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You know that persistent chesty rattle that just won’t quit – the one hanging around long after your cold should have cleared? That was me – drained and depleted.

I always assumed it was just your average cold (albeit more persistent than usual). But according to health experts, this soul-crushing ‘cold’ I had back in 2025 might not have been a harmless bug after all.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common but often underestimated infection that quietly does the rounds each winter.

Now, it’s time you and I take those lingering symptoms more seriously.

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Not even the iconic 90’s sitcom could save me from that dreaded infection. (Credit: Canva)

How one unassuming sniffle became my worst nightmare

RSV often starts off like a typical cold we all know and love to hate, beginning with those familiar sniffles (cue the existential terror).

For me, it began with a runny nose that had me stocking up on tissue boxes at the supermarket, to a scratchy sore throat and a nagging cough that I usually hope would disappear in a few days.

But, like many other Australians during the peak of winter, this bug refused to pack its bags and leave my life for good – just like that one ex on Instagram!

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My lingering, chesty cough dragged on for weeks, often feeling worse at night and leaving me feeling drained, frustrated, and physically exhausted… more than usual, at least.

Experts say it’s frequently mistaken for a common cold that simply won’t shift, when in reality, RSV can be a much more persistent respiratory issue requiring a closer look.

While my past winter horrors have since come and gone, I’m just glad I know what to do now – just in time for the cold season’s return.

Who is most at risk of catching RSV?

While most healthy adults recover well, RSV can hit vulnerable groups harder than expected.

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Older adults, babies, and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of complications like chest infections or pneumonia.

Even when the worst passes, the cough and fatigue can linger for weeks, disrupting sleep and everyday life.

You can protect the whole family with the right support. (Credit: Canva)

The good news? I no longer have to cross my fingers and hope for the best

There are now RSV vaccines and immunisation options designed to reduce the risk of severe illness.

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These are especially key for pregnant women, newborns, and older Australians, offering vital protection during the colder months.

With RSV widely circulating, pharmacists are encouraging those eligible to consider protection now, before the peak season hits.

To break down exactly what you and I need to know, I looked to TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Bena Ong, to who thankfully shared the answers every family needs to know this winter.

CareClinic Consult with TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Bena Ong, Leongatha, VIC.

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What is the RSV vaccine? TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Bena Ong explains…

I thought RSV was only a concern for children?

It’s a very common misconception. While RSV is a well-known risk for infants, it can be just as serious for older adults.

As we age, our immune systems don’t bounce back as quickly, and RSV can lead to severe complications like pneumonia or the worsening of existing heart and lung conditions.

In fact, hospitalisation rates for RSV increase significantly as we get older, which is why we recommend a single-dose vaccination for all adults aged 75 and over, and adults over 60 with conditions that might weaken their immunity.

Do I need to see my GP for a prescription first?

If you are 60 or older, you can come straight to a TerryWhite Chemmart.

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Our pharmacists are trained to assess your eligibility and administer the RSV vaccine in the CareClinic without the need for a GP prescription.

It’s about removing hurdles so you can stay focused on your busy social calendar or travel plans – not waiting rooms.

Will it be annual, like the flu shot?

Unlike the flu vaccine, which requires a yearly update to keep up with changing strains, protection for RSV lasts for at least two years.

Think of it as a long-term investment in your respiratory health – one visit provides lasting effects over multiple winter seasons.

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My daughter was told she can get a maternal RSV vaccine. What are the benefits for her baby?

It can be one of the most effective ways to protect a newborn.

When a woman receives the RSV vaccine during pregnancy (ideally between 28 and 36 weeks), she passes vital antibodies through the placenta to her baby.

This provides passive protection to the infant for up to six months – often the most vulnerable window for serious RSV complications.

Best of all, for pregnant women within that timeframe, the vaccine is free, and they can receive it at the pharmacy without a prescription.

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It’s a great way to give the newest member of the family a healthy head start. Talk to your pharmacist for more information.

For more information, go to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

Get the right help at TerryWhite Chemmart. (credit: TerryWhite Chemmart)