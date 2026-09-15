Karl Stefanovic accused of “oppressive” move in court battle with podcast business partner

The relationship between Karl Stefanovic and Keshnee Kemp, his co-founder and producer of his podcast The Karl Stefanovic Show, has gone from bad to worse.

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The two have faced off in the Supreme Court after Keshnee filed an urgent application in an attempt to remain a part owner of the podcast’s company, 123 Podcast Pty Ltd.

Currently, Karl owns 45 per cent of the business whilst Keshnee and her husband Jason Ibrahim own another 45, while the other 10 per cent is held by Karl’s friend Anthony Bell via his Bell Capital venture.

Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic with Keshnee and her husband Jason. (Credit: Instagram)

“Oppressive”, “unfairly prejudicial” and “unfairly discriminatory”

According to court documents, the former Today host, represented by law firm Hamilton Locke, wanted to remove Keshnee as a director of the company, which her lawyers labelled “oppressive”, “unfairly prejudicial” and “unfairly discriminatory”.

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Justice David Hammerschlag was asked by Keshnee’s legal team to appoint an independent expert to determine the value of her 45 per cent stake in the company and responded with the options to either agree to a buyout or liquidate the company.

What happened between Karl and Keshnee?

Karl and Keshnee’s relationship has reportedly been tense since June after the controversial Tommy Robinson interview which was was uploaded then swiftly taken down, before reemerging on One Nation senator Pauline Hanson’s YouTube channel.

Nine then terminated Karl’s contract and The Karl Stefanovic Show has been on hiatus since the end of August.

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Karl’s podcast has been on hiatus since August. (Credit: YouTube)

Once great friends through Karl’s wife Jasmine, who she grew up with in Queensland, Keshnee was the editor of our sister publication Who and negotiated the major exclusive that was Karl and Jasmine’s lavish Mexican wedding.

Attending the 2018 nuptials as a guest, she wrote the cover story from Los Cabos, penning, “I’ve known Jasmine and her family my entire life; we grew up together in Queensland.”

One media insider tells New Idea that Keshnee was thought to have “helped orchestrate that spectacular Mexican wedding location as part of a very savvy deal.”

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