EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dr Chris Brown and Scott Cam’s “fiery” TV rival showdown

It’s a full-blown reno rumble with sawdust flying and tempers bubbling behind the scenes of Australia’s latest TV turf war.

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After the highly anticipated launch of Channel Seven’s My Reno Rules, comparisons to Channel Nine’s long-running juggernaut The Block have been impossible to avoid.

And according to industry whispers, long-time host and renovation king Scott Cam wasted no time making a few very pointed observations — and yes, everyone from Chris Brown to billionaire Adrian Portelli got caught in the splash zone.

“Scotty thinks it all looks very familiar,” one source exclusively told New Idea. “He’s very much like, ‘Mate, they’ve just borrowed our blueprint and slapped a new logo on it.’”

The new series follows a familiar formula: time-pressured renovations, emotional backstories, dramatic reveals, and a judging panel delivering blunt verdicts.

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Ever since it started airing, many fans have said My Reno Rules is too similar to The Block. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“People in TV land are saying, ‘Hang on, haven’t we seen this before?’” another insider told New Idea. “It’s giving very Block-style energy.”

Adding to the chatter is the appearance of former The Block judge Neale Whitaker on the new program, which hasn’t gone unnoticed in industry circles.

“Let’s just say there are jokes that even the judging panel got a renovation,” the source continued to add.

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Meanwhile, host Chris Brown is said to be taking the comparisons in stride — though not entirely without expectation of fallout.

“Chris is laughing the whole thing off, even though he half-expected a fiery call from Scotty,” a source close to production added.

“He knows comparisons are inevitable. He’s just focused on making a fun family show.”

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Those close to Chris told New Idea he even revisited earlier seasons of The Block as part of his preparation.

Scott Cam reportedly has issues with My Reno Rules, which is hosted by Dr Chris Brown. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“He called it homework,” the source alleged. “He wanted to understand what makes renovation TV connect with audiences — the emotional stories, the chaos, and the big reveals.”

However, insiders stress there’s no direct hostility from Chris, who is said to have enjoyed stepping into the genre.

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“He genuinely had a great time filming it,” the source added. “For him, it’s about creating entertaining TV, not competing with anyone personally.”

Elsewhere, attention has also turned to entrepreneur Adrian Portelli, whose headline-grabbing auction appearances on The Block made him a major talking point in recent seasons.

Some insiders claim Scott Cam remains unimpressed with his new TV role.

“There’s a bit of frustration there,” one source said. “It’s like every renovation show now needs a billionaire with a flashy entrance and a chequebook.”

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My Reno Rules is currently airing every Tuesday on Channel Seven and 7 Plus at 7.30pm.