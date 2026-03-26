EXCLUSIVE: Channel Nine’s desperate bid to save The Block after disaster auction

After last year’s disappointing auction results left insiders rattled, The Block is undergoing a major behind-the-scenes overhaul as Channel Nine fights to bring back the big-money magic.

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Filming is now underway on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula and according to sources, producers are making dramatic and conscious changes in a bid to ensure this season delivers the happy ending last year’s contestants missed out on.

“After last year, they knew something had to change,” an insider tells New Idea. “The goal this season is simple. They want every house sold and they want contestants walking away with serious money again.”

The Block 2025 auction went down in the history books as one of the most devastating. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How is The Block 2026 set to change?

In a huge shift, this year’s homes are said to be much bigger, with every property deliberately designed to capture one major selling point – a beach view In a location that will bring in high numbers in the final auction.

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“If you’re building on the Mornington Peninsula, the water is the drawcard,” says the source. “They’ve made a conscious effort to ensure these homes feel premium, luxurious and far more desirable to buyers.”

Builders on site have also reportedly noticed the difference, revealing the homes are being built on a much grander scale than in recent years.

“The rooms are much bigger this year,” says one construction insider. “These houses feel more like proper luxury coastal homes than the smaller TV builds we’ve seen before.”

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The changes come after last year’s season in Daylesford failed to deliver the fairy-tale finish the network had hoped for, with several teams walking away with far less profit than expected.

Now, with billionaire bidder Adrian Portelli no longer expected to swoop in and spend big, sources say Nine is trying to refocus the show around attracting traditional high-end buyers.

“They know they can’t rely on one buyer to save auction day,” says the insider. “So this year they’re creating homes with broader luxury appeal.”

And it’s not just the houses getting a makeover.

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Channel Nine is reportedly aiming to improve the conditions for this year’s contestants. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Upgrades for contestants

Locals near the Mount Eliza build have noticed another big change. The contestant caravans appear to be gone, with reports suggesting teams are instead being housed off-site at Quest apartments in Frankston.

The move is believed to be part of a wider push by the network to improve conditions for contestants following concerns raised by former stars over the intense filming schedule.

“There’s been a real focus on wellbeing,” the source explains. “They want to create a healthier environment and make sure contestants are getting proper downtime.”

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Channel Nine has also reportedly introduced stricter work hours, requiring all teams to start and finish construction simultaneously to make the competition feel fairer and more manageable.

Meanwhile, even the show’s famous car prize is getting a refresh. Industry sources say longtime sponsor MG has been replaced by Chery, meaning contestants could be driving away in a very different vehicle this season.

The Block 2026 contestants have already been spotted filming this year’s season. (Credit: Instagram)

When does filming for The Block 2026 begin?

Filming has already kicked off with the traditional bedroom challenge, which determines which team gets first pick of the houses, and judges Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox and Darren Palmer have already been on site to inspect the first completed room.

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But despite all the subtle tweaks, insiders say the mission this year is crystal clear.

“They want a big finish,” says the source. “They want those auction results to feel exciting again. They want big smiles, big wins and all five houses sold.”

And with bigger homes, a blue-chip seaside location and a renewed focus on buyer appeal, Nine is clearly hoping The Block’s reset will be enough to restore the show’s reputation as Australia’s most lucrative reality TV competition.



