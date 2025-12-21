“We’re so sad to say goodbye”: Britt and Taz make shock announcement after winning The Block  

The Block 2025 favourites Britt and Taz have revealed that they are starting a new chapter, months after winning the show.

The couple, who famously resided in Newman, WA, announced that they made the “incredibly hard” decision to say “goodbye” to the town.

“When we first moved here, we had no idea what we were in for,” the couple revealed on Instagram on December 21.

“We arrived excited, a little nervous, and open to whatever this chapter might bring.

Britt and Taz have revealed big news months after their major win on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“What followed were some of the most incredible years of our lives. Newman gave us the simplest, most meaningful moments and the most beautiful friendships.

“Friends became family, and the memories we’ve made here are ones we’ll cherish forever.”

In the announcement, they shared a gallery of professional photos with their two young children and their loved ones.

Fans sent their best wishes to the couple in the comments section.

They continued to write that the town’s community was unlike any other, and the town grounded them, and “shaped” their family more than they “ever expected”.

The 2025 winners said they’re “so sad to say goodbye” and revealed why they decided to leave it behind.

“We’ve been offered an incredible new opportunity within the police, which means it’s time for a new chapter, and we’ll be moving back home to our family house in Yanchep in Perth.

“We can’t wait to share more about our new police roles and what else is next for us over the coming days🤍.”

They finished by saying, “Newman, you’ll always be part of our story ☀️.”

After pocketing $420,000 above the reserve and $100,000 for winning the show, the couple previously shared that they looked forward to returning to police work.

However, Taz has also exclusively told New Idea that he hasn’t ruled out “working in the media” alongside his full-time job, but only if the right opportunity presents itself.

Britt and Taz said they looked forward to returning to the police force after winning The Block. (Credit: Instagram)

“Countering that with, with policing as well is something that would, would come into, come into question as well,” he previously shared, denying rumours that he secured his own TV show.

“I love my job, I love being a police officer, and then working for communities as well.”

After they announced their move closer to Perth, their Block co-stars Emma and Ben urged them to move to Melbourne “to start a podcast with us”.

To this, the police officers replied, “say no more 😂👏”, so watch this space!