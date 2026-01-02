Is this The Block star getting his own spin-off show?

It’s been a few months since The Block 2025 wrapped up, but a spin-off could be on the horizon starring fan favourite, Mat Johnson.

Advertisement

The Adelaide local won fans over with his sass and wit, and recently revealed that he fulfilled a dream by purchasing a church.

He plans to update followers about his progress on his @mjs_church Instagram page.

The Block Mat Johnson has bought a church! (Credit: Instagram)

With plans to convert it into a home or Airbnb, fans have expressed their excitement.

Advertisement

“Are you planning to live in it?” one fan asked. “Or Reno and sell or turn it into a restaurant or??? So many options and I’ve so many questions. Also, any channels picking this up?”

It’s fair to say that if this were put on TV, it would be very entertaining.

Especially when the Instagram page bio says that people should expect “laughs, drama, & fabulous vibes!”

Advertisement

Right after their auction, Mat did tell the media outlets present that he didn’t think he’d return to reality TV with his best mate Robby.

Especially I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Could it get picked up as a spin-off with Mat at the centre, and Robby possibly making an appearance? (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I’m not going to be eating bugs or jumping out of a plane or eating, touching weird slithery things or anything that crunches, bites or spits,” he said when he was asked if he’d ever join the show.

Advertisement

If his next venture were made into a spin-off show, it could mark a change of pace from The Block, especially when Mat being part of the show “once was enough”.

Who knows, his best mate Robby could also join him!

On December 31, 2025, Mat posted a video revealing his grand purchase to his friend and gave him the grand tour.

Advertisement

In the video, Robby also helped him stick up the “sold” sign, so it’s fair to say that he’s on board!