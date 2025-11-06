Fans reveal if they’re “put off” applying for The Block after depressing auction

After this year’s heartbreaking auction on The Block, fans are divided about if applying for future seasons is worth it.

Sadly, two homes were passed in, and while three teams walked away with profits above the astronomical reserve, they weren’t as much as in previous years.

Still reeling from the results, some fans have taken to social media to say the auction has deterred them from applying.

“The Block needs to calm down,” one vented. “If the houses get any bigger and pricier, then nobody’s house will sell next year.”

Others agreed that it was “not worth signing up next season”, given the sacrifices to put their lives on hold to be on the show.

This year’ auction on The Block ended in heartbreak for some. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“What a bizarre season,” another said. “Kinda put me and my hubby off submitting our audition.”

But it isn’t the auction results that are steering people the other way.

Another criticised the judges’ roles.

“Maybe the ‘judges’ also need to be aware of how detrimental their feedback can be to a team’s ability to attract buyers,” they said. “There are a lot of factors that affect the end game…”

This season, Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox, and Darren Palmer were mortified that Britt and Taz had a reformer pilates studio in their house, urging them to move it to their shed. However, the Newman police officers stuck to their guns and ended up winning the series.

Being part of such a highly publicised show also put another fan off, who discouraged a hopeful fan who submitted an application.

“Good god, why?! Don’t sacrifice yourself for our entertainment,” they begged.

Other fans shared their opinions on Reddit in a thread asking whether they would still apply if there were an 80 percent chance of earning no money.

This year’s season of The Block has left fans divided. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I would absolutely IF it were ‘old school’ renos, I don’t mind the late nights and mucking with the demo,” one said. “I would absolutely hate sitting on the couch recapping all the staged moments from the week (my least favourite part to watch as well).”

However, some said they weren’t deterred by the result.

“We’re applying again this year after making it to the final round for this season, and the results of the auction haven’t swayed us at all,” they wrote.

“I don’t think anyone would go on the show just for the money; there’s no guarantee of anything.

While some people don’t want to apply, others are keen to be a part of The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Making a healthy profit is the goal, but it is also about the other opportunities and connections you can make that can propel you forward in other ways.”

Another agreed and said they made it through to the final round of applications in 2024, and are keen to apply again.

” For us, it’s not just about money, it’s about the experience and the challenge,” they said.