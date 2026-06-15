Dr Chris Brown’s career reinvention – and the woman making it happen

Three years have gone by since Dr Chris Brown moved to Channel Seven from Network 10.

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In that time, it’s fair to say the slate of projects assigned to him hasn’t quite been the huge successes he’d have hoped for.

“After a challenging period at Seven, there’s definitely been a focus on broadening his profile and exploring other opportunities across multiple platforms,” a TV insider tells New Idea exclusively.

Which could explain why Chris, 47, and his girlfriend Lorraine Monforte, 42, were recently spotted in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs looking deep in conversation.

Dr Chris and Lorraine were seen out in Sydney last week. (Credit: Media Mode)

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Who is Dr Chris’ girlfriend?

Lorraine is a highly experienced TV publicist – and met Chris when they both worked on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! together.

“She’s been working closely with Chris on opportunities that extend beyond traditional television projects,” our insider says.

“She’s one of the industry’s most respected strategists, so it wouldn’t surprise anyone that she’s actively mapping out what the next phase of his career looks like.”

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Our insider adds, “Chris remains incredibly marketable, but the conversation has shifted from solely finding another TV show for him to building a broader brand for him that could lean into his connection to animals.”

New Idea also understands that the former Bondi Vet could be considering a move to Queensland.

Lorraine is based in Brisbane with her two school-aged children, whom she co-parents with her ex.

Insider sources say Lorraine is helping the television star make a major career comeback. (Credit: Media Mode)

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“Chris has always loved Queensland, and it makes a lot of sense as Lorraine’s life is there,” our insider adds.

Despite the somewhat glum faces during Chris and Lorraine’s powwow, our insider adds that “the future is bright for the pair”.

They add, “they’re just figuring out what’s the next best step for Chris’ career.”

Lorraine has already been helping Chris with his pet care range, Drool.

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