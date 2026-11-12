Angie Kent shares exciting pregnancy update amid solo IVF journey

Angie Kent has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

Advertisement

The Gogglebox Australia star, 36, has openly shared her solo IVF journey with fans, and she was greeted with an outpouring of love amid her baby news.

In an Instagram post, she revealed she is four weeks pregnant after undergoing her first embryo transfer.

“I’ve been completely transparent about every step of this journey. From the very beginning when I did my egg retrieval and embryos on Big Miracles, the embryo transfer, the wait. And I don’t plan on stopping,” she wrote.

Angie Kent is pregnant with her first child. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

She went on to discuss her challenging journey to motherhood, after she paused her journey to motherhood earlier this year following her father’s death.

“This year has brought some truly horrible moments for my family and me, and there were days when the weight of it all felt unbearable,” she explained.

“To end this year with this kind of light… I hardly have any words. I know it’s very early days and the road ahead is long, but right now I just feel so overwhelmed, so deeply blessed, and profoundly grateful!!!

Advertisement

“Thank you to every single person who has checked in, sent prayers and held space for me. My family and I needed this good news and I’m so honored to share the highs and the lows with all of you as this next chapter begins.”

She signed off her caption with a touching tribute to her father, Mark, who died earlier this year, just two days after her embryos arrived in Brisbane for transfer. She temporarily halted her fertility process as she battled her grief.

“And the biggest loveeeee to my Papa Markos!!!!! I feel him every single step of the way. I love you dahhhdeeeee and god damn I miss you so much,” she added.

Her friends and fans took to the comments section to share their words of support.

Advertisement

“Beautiful news. The best,” Kylie Gillies wrote.

While Lisa Wilkinson penned, “Wonderful, wonderful news Angie. Congratulations. Take it very easy in the coming weeks and months.”

And Rebecca Gibney added, “Congrats sweetheart, go gently the next little while.”

Advertisement

Former Bachelorette Angie has shared every step of her fertility journey with fans, sharing her “tears of joy” over her embryo transfer.

While she carefully prepared for the day, she admitted it all “happened so fast I felt like I was sleepwalking”.

During the long wait for her official results, Angie admitted that she couldn’t help but doing a few at-home pregnancy tests.

She has kept fans updated on her fertility journey. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“Doing a test at home was about grabbing a little bit of comfort and normality in my own space on my own terms,” she explained.

“I’m trying to stay completely grounded in the moment and waiting for that official blood test to make it real.”

Angie revealed her decision to pursue IVF as a solo mother in December 2025, describing the choice as “intentional and deeply aligned”.

“I want people to know that it’s not a sad situation, it’s not a last resort, this is my choice,” she added at the time.