Home and Away’s Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor’s secret, family-approved wedding

Congratulations are in order for Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor, who revealed they secretly tied the knot in August!

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Taking to Instagram, the actors who played Ziggy and Dean, respectively, on Home and Away, shared a series of pictures from their outdoor wedding.

“01.08.2026- Lovers,” they captioned the snaps.

Fans were quick to share their delight in the comments, including their former soap co-star Lynne McGranger.

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“Oh my stars!! Just brilliant!! Thrilled for you both. Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness you gorgeous things,” she exclaimed.

In a previous chat with New Idea, the couple joked that they would elope.

Despite striking up a romance while working together on Home And Away, Sophie Dillman (left) and Patrick O’Connor (right) have known each other for years. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I’ve recently had a few girlfriends wed and seeing them go through all the stress of planning big days… maybe we’ll just elope in Vegas!” Sophie said back in 2023.

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“The full Las Vegas Elvis drive-through wedding experience!”

However her now-husband interjected, “I don’t think our families would ever forgive us.”

Congratulations to the happy couple! (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking to our sister publication TV WEEK, Sophie admitted there were a few “non-negotiables” when it came to planning their wedding.

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“We are blessed to have grandparents on both sides that we want to attend,” the bride said.

“We aren’t interested in a traditional kind of ceremony and instead, we want to create a relaxed atmosphere where our guests (and more importantly Paddy and I) feel at ease and ready to have a good time.”