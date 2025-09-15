“We’re so sorry we couldn’t save you”: Lisa Curry remembers daughter Jaimi on anniversary of death

TRIGGER WARNING: This article may be triggering for some readers and mentions eating disorders. If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. If you find this topic distressing, please contact the Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673.

In a heartbreaking post shared to social media, Lisa Curry has shared a poignant post to mark the fifth anniversary of her late daughter Jaimie’s passing five years ago.

Sharing a photo montage of happy memories, the 63-year-old reflected upon the immense grief she still experiences, despite the passage of time.

“The grief started before she was gone. Not knowing when or if that awful day would ever come. Living with hope, living in fear. It was all-consuming. The slow and inevitable breaking of our hearts as we watched our baby fade away. And even though she still kept smiling right to the end, we could still see the sadness in her eyes, and we knew she was slipping away,” Lisa began.

“Watching someone you love die is something you never forget. We held onto every last second we had with her. That last breath is so vivid in our minds. The little bubble Grant I had were in that moment, is forever within us.”

“It’s been 5 years today and even though we are still sad inside and always will be, we feel lighter, able to smile, laugh, and continue on…and breathe…and as long as we breathe, we will remember our beautiful Jaimi.”

Former Olympic swimmer Lisa Curry (right) has shared an emotional message following the tragic death of her daughter, Jaimi Curry Kenny (left), aged 33. (Credit: Instagram)

Lisa concluded her tribute post with a heartbreaking note that while life continued for her family, not a single day passed that they didn’t all remember their darling Jaimi.

“We’re so sorry we couldn’t save you. We will all remember you today in our own ways. Forever young and beautiful, xx We love you, Jaimi,” Lisa concluded, also sending her love and strength to those who were also mourning the loss of loved ones.

“Take a breath and remember that in time, everything will be ok xx.”

Her husband Mark Tabone (Jaimi’s step-father) also took to his own social media to share a tribute of his own, writing: “Jaimi’s legacy will continue to help individuals and their families survive. Through her mother’s voice and experience, she has already helped many! If you are struggling, remember to love yourself first! 5 years today & never forgotten. 🩷”

Lisa Curry with her daughter Jaimi Lee Kenny before her death. (Credit: Instagram)

This isn’t the first time that the Commonwealth Games medallist has opened up about her journey through grief online.

In May, Lisa revealed that she felt like her heart had been “ripped out” upon Jaimi’s death at the tender age of just 33 on September 14, 2020, after a long battle with disordered eating and alcoholism.

Prior to that, she bared all in an intimate interview with news.com.au, where she discussed how her daughter’s eating disorder took control of her life.

“It manipulated and tormented her, drained her of strength, and made it excruciating for our family,” she told the publication.

“She was a beautiful young woman who had a quiet, fierce, and ongoing battle inside her. It broke my heart to see someone whom I loved so much go through so much pain.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call the Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673, or visit their website here.