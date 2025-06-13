TRIGGER WARNING: This article may be triggering for some readers and mentions eating disorders. If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. If you find this topic distressing, please contact the Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673.

It has almost been five years since three-time Olympic athlete Lisa Curry lost her daughter Jaimi due to long-term health challenges in 2020.

Now, she has started an Instagram page in her daughter’s honour.

“Our beautiful Jaimi loved all things pretty and we used to send each other photos of the pretty and simple things in life,” she wrote on her page on June 13.

In marking the news, she shared a photo of pink roses, which was taken in Olbia, Italy.

Lisa Curry has created an Instagram page as a tribute to her daughter Jaimi. (Credit: Instagram)

“Wrapping paper, flowers, fabric, old doors, cute babies… I started a new Instagram page for her just so I can add the pretty photos there. It helps me to feel close to our gorgeous girl,” she continued.

At the time of publication, on the page dedicated to Jaimi, she shared the same photo and a painted portrait of her daughter.

“Just as a reminder of a life gone too soon. Resting in peace and never forgotten, our gorgeous Jaimi,” she added alongside the portrait.

“Forever young, forever 33.🕊️ 👼🏻🤍 We miss you and love you xxx Love mumma x🩷.”

Lisa Curry with her daughter Jaimi Lee Kenny. (Credit: Instagram)

Honouring Jaimi’s legacy

Due to her daughter’s complications with eating disorders, Lisa is determined to ensure that other parents don’t have the same heartbreaking experiences as she did.

In May, she announced that she partnered with EDGI2, and is appealing to 4000 volunteers to share their experiences with eating disorders.

“I am here to help tell her story, to help prevent another parent from losing a child,” she said at the time.

The international initiative investigates the causes of eating disorders, and how genetics factors into them. It also aims to improve treatments for these illnesses.

The survey and research project also look into the genetic impacts on and risks of developing anorexia, bulimia, binge-eating, and Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder.

“We often wonder what the real causes of an eating disorder are, and to delve that far into genetics is a real breakthrough,” she continued.

Lisa Curry wants to pay tribute to her daughter Jaimi and help others in the process. (Credit: Instagram)

How Lisa keeps going

Jaimi grappled with different issues for 18 years, which Lisa said was sad, tiring, and exhausting.

“People need to understand that if they have an eating disorder or addiction of some sort, it doesn’t kill you straight away. It kills you over time,” she told our sister publication The Australian Women’s Weekly, when she released her memoir in 2022.

“It slowly kills you. And it might take you by surprise when you finally reach the end. But if you keep doing that to yourself, there is only one inevitable ending.”

While she copes with Jaimi’s loss each day, she’s determined to honour her and find joy in every day.

“For me, I want to try and set up my life so that the grandkids love going to the farm, to Granny’s place, because it’s a fun place to go,” she explained. “Having the kids and grandkids around me is always a dream of mine. To be sitting in the rocking chair when I’m 90, telling all the kids all the stories.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call the Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673, or visit their website here.