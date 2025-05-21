TRIGGER WARNING: This article may be triggering for some readers and mentions eating disorders. If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. . If you find this topic distressing, please contact the Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673.

It’s almost been five years since Lisa Curry lost her daughter Jaimi. Now she’s bravely spoken out about her final moments with her eldest daughter.

“She just sort of took a breath and then her hands went cold, that was it,” Lisa told 9News.

Now, as she prepares to mark five years since 33-year-old Jaimi’s passing on September 14, she’s determined to make sure other parents don’t go through that heartbreak and grief.

It felt like “your heart’s been ripped out”, Lisa said to 9News of her pain at losing her eldest child, who suffered from complications with disordered eating for 18 years, and other health challenges.

Lisa Curry lost her daughter Jaimi in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

The three-time Olympian said the lack of answers also made it more difficult. “She’d say, ‘Where did it come from? Why am I like this?'” she continued.

Now, she wants to help others and prevent parents from going through that heartbreaking ordeal. She is partnering with EDGI2 and appealing to 4000 volunteers to share their experiences with eating disorders.

The international initiative investigates the causes of eating disorders, and how genetics factor into them. It also aims to improve treatments for these illnesses.

On the website, Lisa said she wanted to “lend” her voice and encourage others who have experienced an eating disorder to participate in a survey.

The survey and research project also examines genetics’ impacts on, and risks to developing anorexia, bulimia, binge-eating, and Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder.

“I am here to help tell her story, to help prevent another parent from losing a child,” she said about her daughter.

Lisa Curry is making an appeal to Australians to share their experiences to learn more about how genetics impact eating disorders, and other illnesses. (Credit: Instagram)

“We often wonder what the real causes of an eating disorder is and to delve that far into genetics is a real breakthrough.”

It is not the first time that she’s spoken about Jaimi’s struggles.

“It manipulated and tormented her, drained her of strength, and made it excruciating for our family,” she told News.com.au. “She was a beautiful young woman who had a quiet, fierce, and ongoing battle inside her. It broke my heart to see someone who I loved so much, go through so much pain.”

“It’s not until you lose someone that you, you know, you hold tighter. You love more; you want more.”

You can learn more about the survey via edgi2.org.au.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call the Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673, or visit their website here.