TRIGGER WARNING: This article may be triggering for some readers and mentions eating disorders. If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. If you find this topic distressing, please contact the Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673.

Lisa Curry has delivered a heartfelt tribute to her late daughter Jaimi, on what would have been her 38th birthday.

The three-time Olympic athlete lost her daughter in 2020 due to long-term health challenges.

“Happy birthday to our Angel Jaimi,” Lisa wrote on Instagram on June 25.

“Not a day goes by without mentioning her in some way and [she’s] always spoken about. The best day of my life 38 years ago when I became a mummy for the first time.

“She’s here with me in Italy, came for a swim with me, and my friend Georgie and I left some ashes in the beautiful waters of Sardinia.”

Lisa also laid her ashes to rest at the top of Mt Kosciusko in 2022. At the time, she said it was the “hardest thing” she ever did.

“She’s also in France today in the lavender fields with her friend Millie. All our family celebrating her life today in their own way 🕊️ 👼🏻🤍 Never forgotten. Forever young and beautiful 🤍🩷🤍🩷 Resting in peace,” she continued in her birthday tribute.

Lisa Curry has shared a loving birthday tribute to her daughter Jaimi. (Credit: Instagram)

Sharing things Jaimi loved

Earlier this month, the author revealed that she started an Instagram account in honour of her late daughter, where she posts pictures of things she loved.

“Our beautiful Jaimi loved all things pretty and we used to send each other photos of the pretty and simple things in life,” she wrote on her page on June 13.

“Wrapping paper, flowers, fabric, old doors, cute babies… I started a new Instagram page for her just so I can add the pretty photos there. It helps me to feel close to our gorgeous girl.”

So far, she has shared photos of hydrangeas, which were Jaimi’s favourite flowers, other flowers from her travels, photos of Jaimi, and a mirror selfie with a heart.

“I see hearts everywhere,” Lisa wrote on Instagram.

Lisa Curry is determined to celebrate her daughter and raise awareness for eating disorders. (Credit: Instagram)

Honouring Jaimi’s legacy

Due to her daughter’s complications with eating disorders, Lisa also announced that she partnered with EDGI2, and was appealing to 4000 volunteers to share their experiences with eating disorders.

“I am here to help tell her story, to help prevent another parent from losing a child,” she said at the time.

The international initiative investigates the causes of eating disorders and how genetics factors into them. It also aims to improve treatments for these illnesses.

The survey and research project also examines genetic impacts on and risks of developing anorexia, bulimia, binge-eating, and Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder.