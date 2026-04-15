MAFS’ most unexpected duo just confirmed what we all suspected

It wouldn’t be Married At First Sight without some couple swap rumours, and Bec Zacharia and Joel Moses have raised eyebrows this year.

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Bec was matched up with Danny Hewitt on the Channel Nine show, but it all came crashing down at Final Vows, while Joel had an ill-fated romance with Juliette Chae.

Rumours have been swirling that romantic sparks might be flying between Bec and Joel, who have been spotted spending a lot of time together.

And they’ve addressed the rumours with a tongue-in-cheek post, showing them cosying up for a couple of photographs and jokingly pretending to kiss.

MAFS stars Joel and Bec have poked fun at the dating rumours swirling about them. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Why does everyone think Bec and I are dating? Should we?” he joked in a caption.

In the comments, their co-star Stella did little to fan the flames as she wrote, “You guys actually suit each other! I vote for – give it a go!”

It’s not the first time they have addressed the rumours, with Bec previously discussing their unexpected relationship on a TikTok live with former MAFS bride Awhina Rutene.

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“Everyone thinks Joel and I are dating because we are just, like, best mates, and we’re having lunches together and getting photographed,” Bec said.

“But no, we’re not dating… he wishes […] Nah, I’m just kidding.”

This hasn’t stopped fans from shipping their relationship, as many have urged them to get together, insisting they’d make a good match.

Bec and Joel have formed an unlikely bond after their explosive Dinner Party rows. (pictured separately during MAFS filming. (Credit: Media Mode)

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Responding to the rumours, one fan wrote on social media, “I actually thought the other day that they’d make a good couple.”

“They would have been a better match,” another argued.

However, others have been left shocked by the rumours, after Bec and Joel infamously had a Dinner Party blow-up.

Some fans have shared their surprise over their friendship and argued that they would “never” get together after their row, in which Bec said Joel “repulses” her, while the groom accused her of needing “attention”.

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But, if their recent outings are anything to go by, it’s all water under the bridge for the pair.

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