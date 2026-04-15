EXCLUSIVE: “He was pushed into it” MAFS groom David’s Final Vows regret!

Married at First Sight‘s David Momoh regrets how his relationship with Alissa Fay ended.

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He delivered one of the season’s most brutal Final Vows, but insiders now say David is questioning everything, admitting the way things ended with Alissa “never sat right”.

Sources tell New Idea the groom has been privately struggling with how his exit played out, with growing doubts over whether he was coaxed into leaning into the drama at the time.

“David feels like he got caught up in the moment,” an insider reveals.

David walked out of the vows, leaving Alissa alone. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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“There was a lot of pressure around that finale, and looking back, he doesn’t think it reflected how he truly felt.”

In the months since filming wrapped, we’re told David has replayed that decision repeatedly, leading him straight back to Alissa.

“He regrets how harsh it all was,” the source continues.

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“It didn’t sit right with him, and he’s been trying to make amends ever since.”

According to insiders, David reached out shortly to Alissa after the show wrapped, keen to reconnect away from the cameras and see if they could rebuild without outside influence.

“David asked Bec to set up a meeting in Sydney with Alissa after the final vows. He tried to win her back, but it didn’t go well,” they dish.

David and Alissa were a strong couple until the final few weeks of the experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine )

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The two met, but while David was presenting an opportunity for them to try again away from the cameras, the Adelaide bride quickly shot him down.

The cast thinks David will always have feelings for Alissa. And he hasn’t fully let go. Even after their showdown at the reunion.

“He wanted a clean slate,” says the source.

“No pressure, no production. Just the two of them figuring it out properly.”

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Alissa has moved on with someone new, but David has reportedly heard that her romance with Australian Ninja Warrior star Nathan Ryles is beginning to show cracks.

Alissa has moved on with Ninja Warriors star Nathan Ryles. (Credit: New Idea)

“He’s aware things might not be as perfect as they seem,” the insider says.

Alissa exclusively confirmed her new relationship with us at the start of April after rampant speculation.

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The couple have already dropped the L-bomb and have moved in together, just four months after they started dating.

Read our exclusive chat with the couple here.

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