This is what a day in the life of a Cruise Director REALLY looks like: All Access Scoop with Celia 

Thanks for reading All Access Scoop with Celia, a behind-the-scenes-focused column aimed to pull back the curtain on some of the most loved television series, movies, and theatre productions (and in this case, cruise entertainment!).

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New Idea’s Senior Content Producer Celia Whitley dives into the creative processes, meeting some of the most talented – and passionate – people in the entertainment industry, and discovers what it really takes to turn ideas into reality.

Read on for the latest scoop.

Cruise ships have always been a wonder to me.

Being able to travel across the sea while having some of the world’s top-class entertainment just outside your door… what more could you want?!

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Although I am yet to set sail on a cruise (my time is yet to come), I was invited onto the Carnival Splendor ship – which sails all year round – for a tour led by the Cruise Director.

Known for its ‘world-class onboard entertainment’, including performances, game shows, themed parties, live music, and dance floors (yes, please) – I couldn’t wait to jump on board.

On a sunny Sydney morning, I was greeted by the team on board and met the bubbly Cruise Director Lizzie.

Lizzie loves her job on the Carnival Splendor. (Credit: Supplied).

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The one thing that stood out to me the most about Lizzie was how much she loved her job as the “face and voice on the ship of entertainment”.

“For me and my team, we’re here to give you the fun of the cruise,” Lizzie tells me with a big smile as she walks me around the ship.

Lizzie has been working in cruises for eight years – two of them in her role as Cruise Director.

“I owe a lot of it to my friend, who worked for a different cruise line. She suggested to me that I’d be really good at presenting and hosting on cruise ships,” she says.

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Before starting her career, she didn’t even know working on cruise ships was an option.

“My background is musical theatre and acting; that’s what I studied. When I left university, I would say I did six months of auditions for shows and plays and never thought about working on cruises,” she reveals, adding, “I’d never been on a cruise before, so I didn’t realise it could be a career!”

Lizzie works for Carnival Splendor on a contract for months at a time, and says her days look different across each sail – from being the friendly face everyone expects to see out and about, to working admin behind the scenes.

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And her favourite part? Kicking each sail off with a big party.

“Then we do our Sail Away party on the Lido deck, where the big pool area is. I bring everyone on the dance floor; we line dance and have lots of fun.”

Lizzie gets paid to have fun and host parties – doesn’t that sound like a dream?!

Although she does get time off to relax, use the ship’s gym and get off the ship at the ports, she says it can be challenging to be on top of her game “every single day”.

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She’s a huge fan of all of the fun-themed nights she gets to host. (Credit: Supplied).

“You’re bringing that fun element to it, and you want to make sure that you’re giving 100 percent, and sometimes that can be difficult,” she admits.

It’s also the behind-the-scenes work she has to do that the guests don’t see.

“Most of my role that the guests see is the fun, the entertainment, whereas I’m also doing scheduling, making sure my team is prepared, and phone calls with the states and things,” she says.

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That being said, she is full of passion and absolutely loves her job.

The Carnival Splendor – also Lizzie’s home, for months at a time! (Credit: Supplied).

“That outweighs the challenging days!” she says with a big grin.

Lizzie tells me she’s often approached by regular cruise-goers who remember her and other staff from past sailings – and she loves how she can make people feel so welcome and encourage them to come back again.

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And the advice she gives to those who are coming on a ship?

“If you’re going on a cruise, yes, you’re going to wonderful destinations, but a lot of your time is spent actually on board, and I believe that if you’re going to come on board, then why not give them top entertainment?” she says, adding, “Give everything a go!”

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