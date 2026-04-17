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Home CELEBRITY Australian Celebrities

MAFS’ John Aiken’s big property blunder revealed

He's already sold his Sydney home.
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Married at First Sight Australia expert John Aiken has adjusted the asking price of his Hunter Valley weekender, and is still in search of a buyer.

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Known as the Lake House, The Daily Telegraph reported that the four-bedroom, three-bathroom property’s price has been slightly lowered to between $1.5 million and $1.6 million.

Situated in Polkolbin, the listing reveals that it’s positioned on the 15th fairway of The Vintage Golf Club, with open water views.

John Aiken MAFS Pokolbin Airbnb
John Aiken has quietly changed the price of his Pokolbin property, which is also listed on Airbnb. (Credit: Jurds)

The listing said it was designed for weekends that are “social, easy, and a little bit indulgent”.

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“The house centres around one main idea: everyone together, without trying too hard. The living space is open, light-filled, and connected — high ceilings, a fireplace for winter, and a natural flow straight out to the terrace,” it continued.

“It’s the kind of layout where a few friends turn into ten, and no one feels in the way. It’s fun, it’s unpretentious, and it’s all done for you.”

It last traded hands for $1.520m in October 2023.

John Aiken Kelly Swanson Roe
John and his wife Kelly. (Credit: Instagram)
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At the time of publication, the home is also listed on Airbnb. If you want to book it, your reservation must be for a minimum of two nights, which costs $1,605.47.

The Vintage is listed as its host and says it has been hosting guests for 11 years.

MAFS John Aiken Willoughby home
MAFS expert John Aiken sold his Willoughby home last month. (Credit: McGrath – Northbridge)

The news follows the sale of the expert’s grand Willoughby sandstone home with his wife, Kelly Swanson-Roe, last month.

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According to Mosman Daily, it was sold “slightly above” the $5.7 million asking price.

Webb & Gleeson Buyers Agency’s founder and director, Billy Gleeson, confirmed the news to the publication and said it had been on the market for more than a month.

“The buyers fell in love with the character and the history, there’s no other house like it in Willoughby or the North Shore,” he said.

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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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