I avoided Legally Blonde for 25 years. Here’s my unfiltered first-time review

Legally Blonde became a cultural phenomenon when it first graced our screens in 2001, inspiring countless spin-offs.

Advertisement

First came Legally Blonde 2 (though nobody’s shouting about that one), then a Broadway musical, and now, 25 years later, a prequel series, Elle.

It’s arguably still Reese Witherspoon’s best-known work, but I must confess, I’d never actually watched it.

I’d somehow managed to avoid the hype around Legally Blonde until now (what, like it’s hard?), but I’ve finally bent and snapped to watch it.

It wasn’t like I’d been actively avoiding watching it – I’m not trying to be a pick-me girl – I’d just somehow missed this giant gap in my movie catalogue.

Advertisement

I was 25 years late to watching Legally Blonde, but I’ve finally jumped on the trend. (Credit: Getty)

I can’t even lie and say it was Elle‘s imminent release that spurred me on. In an even more embarrassing confession, it was actually my boyfriend who said, “Let’s watch it”, on a weekend movie night.

So, now I’ve finally jumped on the trend, only 2.5 decades late; What are my thoughts? Do I think it still lives up to the hype?

Before the Legally Blonde stans come for me, never fear, I loved it!

Advertisement

After hearing so much about it over the years and instantly recognising the iconic movie poster, I was worried I might find it overhyped when watching for the first time now.

However, I found myself captivated from the opening scene. After all, who couldn’t fall in love with Elle Woods and her iconic pink wardrobe.

Kicking off in the Delta Nu sorority house with dishy boyfriend Warner (Matthew Davis) on the scene, I did think, “Here we go, another classic American rom-com with a blonde lead.”

Advertisement

Oh, how naive I was! I was seriously disturbed to think it would be anything but iconic.

If you’re like me and live under a rock, the movie’s concept is simple. Elle thinks she’s about to be proposed to before she is brutally dumped by her boyfriend, Warner, for not being “serious” enough.

To prove him wrong, Elle enrols in Harvard Law School (we’ve all seen the incredible admission video), where she meets Warner’s new fiancée Vivian Kensington (Selma Blair).

A battle for Warner breaks out between Ella and Vivian, and on the surface, it seems like a predictable rom-com plot. Especially when a wholesome new love interest, Emmett Richmond (Luke Wilson) enters the scene.

Advertisement

But rather than the movie revolving around who is the perfect man for Elle, it’s actually about her finding her passion for law and determination to prove herself to everyone who doubts her.

Having watched it 25 years late, I think Elle Woods is still just as iconic. (Credit: Getty)

It turns every trope on its head. Ultimate cool girl Elle is initially met with snickers and is not accepted by the academic cliques after being judged on her looks, with her sorority steadfastly supporting her through it all.

The love interests are merely a side plot to the central themes: female friendships and the importance of supporting one another.

Advertisement

Elle takes centre stage in court to prove her sorority sister’s innocence, thanks to her knowledge of perms and hair care, and through it all, she never wavers from her integrity.

Rather than pitting women against each other, the men are the real villains of this movie.

The seemingly supportive male Professor Callahan (Victor Garber) is exposed when he tries to hit on Elle, and it’s the formidable female Professor Stromwell (Holland Taylor) who proves to be Elle’s biggest cheerleader, despite originally doubting her.

Warner’s patronising treatment of Elle is never-ending at Harvard (he even uses the same nickname for her and Vivian). But in the end, Elle realises she is better off without him, and Warner ends up alone while his two exes form a lasting friendship.

Advertisement

While her second love interest, Emmett, proves to be the ultimate green flag, supporting her every move, viewers don’t get the grand kissing scene you’d expect at the end of a rom-com.

Instead, the film wraps up with Elle’s graduation speech, where she proves her academic prowess and encourages people not to judge on first impressions – a lesson we could all do with being reminded of.

The only mention of Emmett comes in the form of a written update, revealing that he and Elle are happily in a relationship and about to get engaged, but our beloved protagonist is rightly the main focus of the finale.

Advertisement

In a nutshell, Legally Blonde turns all of Hollywood’s classic tropes on its head and gives us a refreshing, feminist take on rom-coms with all the right messages. And they are ones that still stand today, 25 years on.

Now, the only question remaining is: Is the newly released prequel series, Elle, just as Legally Brilliant?

With Reese heavily involved behind the scenes, even handpicking Lexi Minetree to play her younger self, I sure hope so, and the early reviews are certainly positive.

But I’ll let you know my thoughts in another 25 years, when I’ll finally get around to watching it.

Advertisement