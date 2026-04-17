“I’m so ashamed”: MAFS’ Danny issues grovelling apology

Married at First Sight Australia groom Danny Hewitt has shared an apology following all of his “horrendous” comments about two of the brides.

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The Victorian took to Instagram to share his remorse in a video posted on April 16.

“Sure most of you hate me, I don’t blame you. I hate myself, so join the club,” he said.

“But I just wanted to jump on here and just apologise, obviously for some of the comments I made or all of the comments I made on the Stan After Dinner Party show, horrendous.

“I’m so ashamed of myself. Obviously, I want to apologise to Steph for the way I spoke about her and Bec, of course. I’m so sorry to both of you girls.”

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Danny was exposed in shocking unseen MAFS footage. (Credit: Stan)

What did Danny say about Bec and Steph on MAFS?

Following the exposure of his messages with Steph at the Reunion Dinner Party, unseen footage of Stan revealed that she approached him privately to sort it out.

Having none of it, he said he did not want to speak with her again. Once she walked away, he called her a ” f*****g little skank”.

During the show, there was also unseen footage of Danny saying Bec was not a “15-out-of-10”, and slamming the MAFS producers for not providing him with a good match.

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He even told them to “bring me better women”.

“You’re telling me that’s the best you can bring me? You ought to be ashamed of yourself,” he said in the footage.

“I have a f*****g cushy little life, I gave up my life to be here, and I could roll into Coles right now, walk up to aisle four, there’s a bird in there, and she’ll be better than Bec,” he added.

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“She can’t be no worse, it’s impossible.”﻿

In his Instagram video, he went on to say that he had a “dry” sense of humour, and he could come across the wrong way on TV.

Despite this, he said it was not an excuse.

“I’m here to own up to my mistakes and just apologise,” he continued.

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“Anyone who watched it, any viewers who watched it and found it offensive, I’m so sorry. Um, yeah, production, the whole team at MAFS, I let them down.

Bec was left horrified after hearing what Dan said about her on MAFS. (Credit: Stan)

The TV groom said he needed to do some “soul searching” and even told people to express their nastiness in the comments.

“You know, there’s nothing you can call me which I don’t think worse of myself, so feel free to do it,” he continued.

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“If you see me in the street, throw some tomatoes at me, some eggs, whatever.”

“I deserve all of the heat I’m getting at the moment, and I’ll take it on the chin, but honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I’m so sorry to Bec, Steph, anyone who watched it and found it offensive, anyone, all the participants put on MAFS, I let all you guys down.

“The show as a whole, everything. I am actually so sorry, genuinely from the bottom of my heart, so um yeah, stay safe guys, have a great weekend, and see you.”